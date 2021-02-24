A round-up of all things on both sides of the Sound…
Lake Ridge Farms & others farm equipment auction takes place starting at 10:30 a.m. March 6 at 1100 N. Lake Rd (Coastal Carolina Cotton Gin) in Fairfield. Jason Aycock Auctioneering will be serving as the auctioneer. Looks like a lot of prime farm equipment will be up for sale. For more information, see http://aycockauctioneering.com/event/lake-ridge-farms-others-farm-equipment-auction/
Adrian Wood of Edenton, who pens the popular blog Tales of an Educated Debutante, has tested positive for COVID-19. Wood is in quarantine, but she is still writing away as she always does and keeping us updated about her progress and what’s she’s thinking. She has more than 136,000 followers on Facebook. We’ll keep the family in our prayers.
You know what would be a good way for local businesses to advertise – sponsor an annual subscription to the Chowan Herald for high school students or senior citizens living in nursing homes. Each week, a student or senior citizen would receive a copy of the newspaper, courtesy of your business.
Students should know more about their community, particularly as we write about sports and school happenings. Senior citizens are some of our most devoted readers.
For more information about how to subscribe, contact 252-329-9525 or send me an email at mlayton@ncweeklies.com
Town of Columbia Board of Aldermen will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday, March 1 at the Columbia Municipal Building, 103 Main Street. The public is invited to attend and participate by way of a teleconference by calling 1-978-990-5000. The access code is 869838 plus the # symbol.
This meeting is being held in a manner that meets COVID-19 virus restrictions that limit assembly to no more than 10 participants and requires social distancing of at least six feet between individuals.
Learned the other day that Hyde County is known for Mattamuskeet Sweet Onions, a type of sweet onion grown in eastern North Carolina. This particular variety is a popular choice amongst residents of coastal Carolina.
On a related note, Chowan County has its Rocky Hock cantaloupes. When we lived in that part of God’s country, I remember passing huge fields filled with the sweet tasting cantaloupes as I biked to work. Thanks to Chowan County Commissioner Larry McLaughlin, I think July is Rocky Hock Cantaloupe month in this neck of the woods.
Didn’t know much about oysters until a few years ago when College of the Albemarle’s culinary queen Leslie Lippincott served me a fresh oyster right out of the shell. Last Christmas, our family bought our first bushel so as to include this delicacy in our annual Feast of the Seven Fishes celebration.
According to the NC Department of Environmental Quality, oysters are harvested from October to March with tongs, rakes, or by hand, in intertidal areas and shallow water along coastal North Carolina. They are also caught by dredges in parts of the Pamlico Sound. Someday, I’d like to work on a fishing trawler harvesting oysters or shrimp, then write a story about that experience.
My youngest son Joseph delivered a Chowan Herald to former Edenton Mayor Roland Vaughan and his lovely wife Peggy. His reward was a couple of Oreo cookies. The Vaughans have moved from their home on East Water Street to that house in the back of the Cotton Mill.
Peggy told me at Food Lion that Key and Clara Stage have moved into their old place. I think they’ll like the front porch that overlooks Edenton Bay.
Movies Footloose, Grease and Tom and Jerry are playing at Taylor Theater.
Meanwhile in Creswell, Pocosin Innovative Charter is having a virtual informational meeting for prospective parents starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. The link to join is posted to the school’s website and Facebook page.
You’re probably never going to hear a journalist say this, but I’m going to miss radio personality Rush Limbaugh who died Feb. 17. That’s bordering on heresy amongst those poobahs in the mainstream media who think they know best, but I’m going to give credit where credit is due – Rush made me into a better journalist.
Through Rush’s daily broadcasts, he taught me to be skeptical of the media’s chosen narrative that’s filtered almost exclusively through a liberal lens and deceptively labeled as neutral, unbiased journalism.
Time and again, Rush’s media criticism poked holes in politics to reveal another side that has been dismissed, even censured. Granted, Rush’s viewpoint was filtered through a conservative lens, but for the first time I got to see that there is more to journalism than “drive-by” reporting.
Instead of just accepting orthodoxy, be it from the left or the right, I’ve learned to balance the equation as best as I can by considering all viewpoints, not the just the ones that echo my worldview. And that has made all the difference not only in my career, but life.
Rush, Rest in Peace.