A round-up of all things from both sides of the Albemarle Sound…
First, there’s a note below from Rhonda Bass about a blood drive at Rocky Hock Baptist Church – see details below. And these three file photos of folks giving blood may inspire folks to give the gift of life.
Next, Nicole and I needed to break away on a sunny day last week, so we headed for lunch at Columbia Crossing Restaurant for some home cooking. As we were walking in, Chowan County Superior Court Clerk Mike McArthur was walking out after having lunch with a roundtable group of longtime friends.
Always in a bright mood, McArthur said the group gathers on Thursdays for pork chop day. Wife and I got the buffet too. Good pork chops. Sweet tea was perfect.
After lunch, we dropped by the Tyrrell Public Library to talk briefly with the librarian, Jared Jacavone, whose column appears on B1. Nice library. As with Shepard-Pruden Library in Edenton, libraries are modern day temples to knowledge.
Nicole and I walked/drove around Columbia a bit – even dropping off a newspaper for Superintendent Oliver A. Holley at the Tyrrell Schools’ central office. There are more than a few good homes in Columbia and outside the town, farms with wide open spaces and places to clear the mind.
Speaking of Columbia, work is underway to replace the sewer lines along North Road Street from Green Street south to the intersection with Bridge Street, according to Town Manager Rhett White. Construction is expected to take four to six weeks and will require some closures of North Road Street.
Although some of the work can be done while keeping one lane of the street open, there will be a complete closure while working at the Bridge Street intersection and possibly at the Green and Road streets intersection. This will require a detour to reach northern communities in Tyrrell County.
Motorists will detour east onto US-64, then a left onto Old US-64 to Newfoundland Road and another left, then left onto Sound Side Road. Contractors are working with the Town of Columbia to minimize detours and traffic disruptions..
The sewer work will replace sections of 50-year-old sewer lines to eliminate ground water infiltration and inflow and include a wastewater pump station to move raw wastewater to the treatment plant. Funding for the project is through a $1,965 million State Community Development Block Grant to the Town of Columbia.
Chowan County Republican Convention will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 at Nixon’s Catering, 749 Virginia Road, Edenton. See the advertisement published on page A3 to learn more about the event.
Convention will elect executive committee members and select delegates to the district and state conventions. All registered Republicans and others who hold dear the individual rights of Americans are invited to attend. Price for the food is $10 per person.
Chowan County Democratic Party Precinct meetings are being held during now and March 20. They will be virtual meetings over Zoom. Each Precinct will schedule the time and date for the meeting. At this time, party leaders do not have this information. Attendees must be registered Democrats and live in the precinct they are attending.
County convention will be April 10. Carlton Griffin is the Chair of the Party. Any Democrat interested in attending their precinct meeting may contact Lueta Sellers for information regarding their precinct meeting by email, chowancodems@gmail.com and/or call 252-482-3983.
Tyrrell County Republican Party will hold its convention at 6 p.m. Thursday (today) at Columbia Crossing Restaurant to be elect officers to the county party and electing delegates to the 2021 District and State Republican Party Conventions.
Rocky Hock Baptist Church is hosting a blood drive from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. You can be a part of the humanitarian mission of the American Red Cross by donating blood.
For patients in the emergency room, those fighting cancer or facing a life threatening illness, help can’t wait. Healthy donors are needed now to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergency and everyday medical treatments.
The Red Cross is testing all blood donations for Covid-19 antibodies. As part of this effort, plasma from standard blood donations that test positive for Covid-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.
If you have fully recovered from Covid-19, we urge you to donate. All donors can check back on the Red Cross website in one to two weeks post donation to see if they have tested positive for the antibodies.
Medical conditions and emergencies don’t stop for a pandemic. You can help by encouraging others to donate blood. Eligible donors with types O, B negative, or A negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red Donation.
Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. During this type of donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely returned to you.
Appointments are strongly encouraged. Make your appointment now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and enter RHBC or go to the blood drive of your choice. If you have eligibility questions, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
On the day of the drive, save time by completing your pre-donation reading and health history questions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass in the comfort of your home or office. You can save it to your phone, or print it and bring it with you.
Face coverings are required at the drive. Shields are not acceptable according to the Red Cross. We are all in this together to save lives!
In other news, someone told me there may have been an Underground Railroad presence in Perquimans County. Makes sense as their were a lot of Quakers opposed to slavery living in the area. That and I figure the Dismal Swamp and local waterways were of great importance when charting a course toward freedom.