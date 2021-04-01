A round-up of all things from both sides of the Sound…
Gail Rountree was the first African-American to integrate E. A. Swain School in 1964 – that’s the big school, now apartments, on Court Street in Edenton.
Per Jessie Rivers, Rountree was a recent guest of the Racial Reconciliation Group where she very eloquently told her story. Here is the link to a recent Chowan Herald interview with Rountree:
https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/news/local/gail-johnson-rountree-recalls-being-the-first-black-at-e-a-swain/article_31164b9d-cb20-520c-ae77-fd57e48c7081.html
John A. Holmes High School’s Herren Project Club is hosting a 5K April 24 through historic downtown Edenton. Race starts at 9 a.m. – register at runtheeast.com – all current COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our students and community members to get out and get healthy after months of being inside due to Covid,” said Kelley Duruman, a parent volunteer JAHHS Herren Project Club)
Town of Columbia Board of Aldermen will meet in regular session at 7 p.m., Monday, April 3 at the Columbia Municipal Building, 103 Main Street. The public is invited to attend and participate by way of a teleconference by calling 1-978-990-5000. The access code is 869838 plus the # symbol. This meeting is being held in a manner that meets COVID-19 virus restrictions that limit assembly and requires social distancing of at least six feet between individuals. Masks will be required.
In other news, Beth Taylor of Edenton was cleaning out her attic when she came across a hatchet her sons had used as they were ascending Scouts’ ranks many years ago. Rather than put the hatchet back in storage, she decided to give it to our sons who are members of the Scout Unit 164. Thx!
After Monday’s fast paced youth league soccer game, we bought a bucket of chicken from Famous Subs and Pizza on North Broad Street in Edenton. Finger licking good.
As of Friday, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in Hyde County. Cases have waned over the past several weeks, and vaccine administration has waned over the last couple of weeks.
To date, Hyde County has 24.3% of its total population fully immunized from COVID-19; however, 38.1% of our population is partially immunized. In fact, as of March 24, Hyde County was the top rated vaccinated county in North Carolina!!!
Lastly, all three Layton kids are on the Honor Roll! Congrats to Joseph (DF Walker Elementary), Robert (Chowan Middle) and Aces’ Samantha Layton, who is ranked fourth in her freshman class. Praise be to God!
And Happy Easter to everyone!