A round-up of all things on either side of the Sound…
Columbia and Lake Mattamuskeet high schools will be playing football again in the near future – eight-man football. As with everywhere else, the fall season was put on hold because of covid.
Columbia’s Athletic Director Mike Cole described 8-man football as being very fan friendly and most games are high scoring with a lot of big plays. Conference will be shifting next school year too. See related story page A6.
Speaking of high school sports, John A. Holmes will have a tennis meeting starting at 3:15 p.m. Feb. 18 by the tennis courts. Aces’ official start date is March 1. Tennis is a good sport. Looks like Aces’ Swim Coach and all-around athlete Rachel Johnson will be coaching.
Aces’ Soccer Coach Tom DiMartino says the boys’ team is gearing up to play this season. See related story on page A6.
Mattamuskeet High School recently announced that these amazing students have been chosen to participate in the Nurse Aid Level 1 Class at the Davis Center in Engelhard. This program is sponsored by Beaufort County Community College.
The BCCC Foundation Scholarship and the Art & Alice Kenney Scholarship has been awarded to Evelin Coronel, Marisol Campos, Rachel Brooks, Charity Spencer, Hermiah Simpson, Emily Gibbs and Diamond Smith. Gibbs was also awarded the Golden Leaf Scholarship. Smith was also accepted into the Pharmacy Tech program at BCCC where she received the BCCC Foundation Gordon Darragh Scholarship.
In other news, NC State Bureau of Investigation has three two-agent teams investigating the Town of Hertford.
Hertford Councilman Frank Norman announced via Facebook Feb. 4 that SBI agents seized town equipment Jan. 30 from the Community Center. Agents are using conference rooms within the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Department to conduct business.
Several roads in three northeastern North Carolina counties will be resurfaced and improved under a contract recently awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The $3.9 million contract, awarded to Rose Brothers Paving of Raleigh, includes milling and resurfacing U.S. 17 Business (Queen Street) in Chowan County, milling and resurfacing U.S. Highway 13 in Gates County, and milling, resurfacing and shoulder reconstruction on several secondary roads in Chowan, Gates and Perquimans counties. Work on the projects can begin as soon as March 22 and is expected to be complete by the end of June 2022.
Family Dollar being built outside Swan Quarter looks like it is moving along pretty quickly to completion.
Per Swan Quarterly, Hyde County native Sidney Selby, famed jazz blues musician and guitarist, died on September 23, 2020. Born in the Lake Landing area of Hyde County, North Carolina on July 28, 1931, Selby had lived in Germany since the 1980s. He was married to Mara von Hartz-Selby.
Selby’s original nickname was “Bone Crusher” but he was later known as “Guitar Crusher” following an incident at a club where he was performing. A customer became rowdy and Selby smashed him over the head with his guitar.
Early in his career, he reportedly toured with many well-known musical groups such as The Drifters and The Isley Brothers. He also recorded a number of singles and albums. Following his move to Germany he performed at many European venues with the Midnight Rockers.