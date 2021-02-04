Round-up: Town Common, Liverman and King

A round-up of all things from both sides of the Sound…
Former Chowan County Commissioner John Mitchener dropped by the office to talk after he read John Morehead’s email detailing thoughts about the Town Common in front of John A. Holmes High School in Edenton. He relayed some of the history of that area, which I think is important when making decisions about the future construction plans for the high school.
From what I hear, a lot of people from all ends of spectrum, have expressed support for Morehead’s assessment. See: https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/opinion/letters/save-edentons-town-common/article_8af9aca5-fc5e-5286-81c5-e297b4796de4.html
In other news, NC State Bureau of Investigation received a request from the District Attorney’s Office on Friday, Jan. 29, to investigate the potential misuse of Town of Hertford equipment. Investigators are mum on what’s going on, but as soon as we know more, we’ll be writing a story about these matters.
Recently, Edenton Police Chief Henry King was sworn-in by NC Attorney General Josh Stein as a member of the North Carolina Association of Chief of Police Board of Directors. Congrats!
King also participated in a prestigious panel to speak about the current state of the law enforcement profession and the criminal justice system. They discussed recent events that have placed the profession/system under a much larger and critical microscope.
The panel addressed what it takes to police our communities day-in and day-out and the sacrifices that come along with it. Speakers also discussed community advocacy, new approaches to policing, policy, the criminal justice system as a whole, and what it will take to regain the trust of the Black community.
In related news, King spoke to the Chowan Herald about the stiff fines and penalties for motorists who pass stopped school buses. He advises people to obey the law and stresses how dangerous it is to pass a stopped school bus as children are loading and unloading.
Two years ago, this country editor nearly got nailed by some moron who passed my kid’s bus on East Queen Street by the old E.A. Swain School. Guy passed the bus, but then stopped for the traffic light about 100 yards ahead – makes no sense.
Across the Sound, after 37 years of serving the students of Tyrrell County Schools, Cherry Liverman has decided to retire. Cherry has served as a bus driver and a teacher assistant at all three schools. A matriarch of that school district, she has witnessed three generations of families come and go.
According to the school system, Liverman has been a mentor to many and a friend to all. Please join us in congratulating and recognizing Mrs. Cherry for all she has done for the students and families of Tyrrell County, and the faculty/staff of Tyrrell County Schools.
In other news, Pettigrew State Park has a new high-speed Wi-Fi device installed at the park office parking lot as part of the state’s NC Student Connect Park and Learn program to help our neighbors and local students connect to the internet.
The initiative is a partnership between DNCR and Gov. Cooper’s Hometown Strong program designed to address internet connectivity gaps in rural N.C. The program is adding free public Wi-Fi to more than 400 sites across the state, including state parks and historic sites, as well as local libraries, to provide free high-speed internet to students for remote learning.
NO PASSWORD REQUIRED! Just visit the parking lot during regular business hours. The ONLY day the PARK is closed is Christmas Day!
Trail at Pettigrew is nice. Once, there was a large bulldog who followed our family on a multi-mile hike – that dog was in good shape.
Speaking of God’s creatures, I once saw an alligator, albeit via YouTube, in the Scuppernong River by Columbia. Not a big one, but wow! I wonder if there are alligators by the ICW bridge bordering Tyrrell and Hyde counties.
Anyone with tips or story ideas, send me an email at mlayton@ncweeklies.com