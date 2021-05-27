Round-up: Wood and St. Paul's

A round-up of all things from both sides of the Sound…
Monday, I was getting an oil change/tire rotation at Colony Tire in Edenton when I struck up a conversation with Thomas Wood Sr., who owns/long associated with Chowan County’s best golf course.
Did you know that 86-year-old Wood mows the fairways and such at Links of Mulberry Hill – impressive, very impressive. Mows the grass two and half times per week. Rewarding work. Other folks do the greens and some of the other lawncare.
Wood said he prefers a riding lawnmower rather than a tractor because it’s easier to corner. That golf course is a great thing for Chowan County and northeastern North Carolina.
In other news, I am pleased to learn that my children had been listening to Sunday’s sermon at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Edenton. Usually, it’s hard to get them to early Mass and even when they go to church, I’m not certain they are paying attention. Put in a nutshell, Reverend Malone Gilliam’s sermon was about doing the right thing rather than opting for an “eye for an eye” approach. Being decent, merciful, charitable when others wrong you – that’s some heavy lifting that needs to be done and a mindset to embrace.
Matthew 5:38-48:
38 “You have heard that it was said, ‘Eye for eye, and tooth for tooth.’[a] 39 But I tell you, do not resist an evil person. If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also. 40 And if anyone wants to sue you and take your shirt, hand over your coat as well. 41 If anyone forces you to go one mile, go with them two miles. 42 Give to the one who asks you, and do not turn away from the one who wants to borrow from you.
43 “You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor[b] and hate your enemy.’ 44 But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, 45 that you may be children of your Father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous. 46 If you love those who love you, what reward will you get? Are not even the tax collectors doing that? 47 And if you greet only your own people, what are you doing more than others? Do not even pagans do that? 48 Be perfect, therefore, as your heavenly Father is perfect.
On that note, a boy attacked my youngest son Joseph while they were on the playground at school. No big deal. Joseph did the right thing by showing mercy, patience and he allowed his better nature to prevail – a point that both he and his older brother Robert related back to Sunday’s sermon. Inspiring. I need to be more like my children.
Did you know that Paul Richmond, a dentist, is originally from England? Yep, it’s true. When getting a dental check-up the other day at his office on North Broad Street in Edenton, we got to talking. I think Richmond said he’s been stateside since he was in fifth grade. That’s neat.
By all accounts, Sunday’s BBQ fundraiser at the Tyrrell Volunteer Fire Department was a success – they sold out of plates. Congrats. Support your local fire department!
News from Creswell – Everyone is invited to attend the Memorial Day Service honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. The service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, Creswell, on Sunday, May 30 at 5:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served immediately following the service.
Wednesday (May 19), a water line break left Creswell without water for several hours while things crews repaired the line, but it has been repaired.
Perquimans Middle School has earned the coveted Albemarle Athletic Conference Cup for excellence in athletics – first time in the school’s history. Teams competed at the highest levels from cross country running to volleyball.
Consider this – a healthy middle school sports program is the foundation of a strong sports program at the high school.
Budget Public Hearing: The Pettigrew Regional Library budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 has been submitted to the Pettigrew Regional Library Board and a copy is available for public inspection in the regional office, Washington County Library Plymouth. The PRL Board will hold a public hearing on the budget at 2:30 p.m., June 28, 2021, at the Washington County Library in Plymouth.