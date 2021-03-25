A round-up of all things from both sides of the Sound…
Nearly 12 miles of U.S. 64 in Tyrrell and Washington counties will see significant improvements under a contract recently awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The contract, worth $3.6 million, was awarded to Rose Brothers Paving Company of Raleigh.
The project involves work on two sections of the highway, a seven-mile section just west of Columbia in Tyrrell County, and a 4.75-mile section between Millpond Road and Northline Road east of Plymouth in Washington County.
Both sections will undergo milling, resurfacing and re-marking of the roadway. The Washington County segment also includes a layer of friction course, while the Tyrrell County segment includes replacing and upgrading 20,000 linear feet of guardrail.
The project can begin as soon as June 1 and is slated to be complete by Sept. 30, 2022.
Quite a milestone, Nancy Trask Wood of Edenton celebrated her 90th birthday Wednesday, March 24. Originally from Wilmington, she has lived on Hayes Farm the last 65 years. Happy Birthday.
Speaking of wood, trees have been getting trimmed a bit more of late in Edenton. Not sure what’s going on, but familiar trees that greet me on my walks about town have been affected.
During one of my early morning walks, I chatted with Dr. DiMartino who jogs barefoot with his big dog. According to research, going barefoot is good for you because it keeps the mind alert, strengthens feet and ankles. By the way, I think DiMartino can run a 5K in less than 25 minutes.
What color/pattern is John Mitchener going to paint his wooden steps that face the parking lot bordering Court Street? He mentioned something about a teacher and students, but I’m drawing a blank about how that ended up.
Somebody told me that the nice house I like between the old railroad station and Queen Anne was moved many, many years ago from Broad Street. So it wasn’t just the Barker House that got moved in those days.
Can’t wait for the Surf, Wind and Fire store to open on Broad Street. That’s going to be a game changer for kayaking community in northeastern NC.
In other news, a barbecue and chicken fundraiser for the Askew family will be held between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday at Perquimans High School. Askew family’s home was destroyed by a fire March 10.
Captain Bob’s BBQ & Seafood is cooking, so you know it’s gonna be good!
Tickets are available for purchase at Planters Ridge – Please stop by the Farm Market or Garden Center and grab tickets for dinner. Cost of the dinner is $10 per person.
Checks can be made out to Perquimans County High School.
The Swan Quarter VFD (25 Oyster Creek Road) will hold a fried flounder fund-raising lunch and dinner on Saturday, March 27, with new hours from 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the station. Fried flounder, French fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies, dessert, and ice tea. Please note this is a Take-Out only meal, there will be no inside dining at this time.
Please wear your masks and social distance while you are in the building. Adults $10 and children under 12 — $5 per plate. Don’t forget that Easter in the Quarter begins at 2 pm on the greenway in front of the Hyde County Government Center. Easter bunny, egg hunt, and more family activities!