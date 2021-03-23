SAGA Construction hopes a different financial plan will restart its effort to develop Hotel Hinton, a vacant hotel on East King Street in Edenton.
Destination Downtown Edenton Executive Director Jennifer Harriss gave council an update during its special meeting and committee meeting Monday in town council chambers.
Company representatives talked with Harriss, Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton and Mayor Jimmy Stallings recently about the project.
Now that Hotel Hinton’s leaking roof has been repaired, SAGA will hire a company to remove all of the damaged property in the building’s interior, Harriss said.
“They hope to make it safe in order to give tours and host an event in the spring or summer,” she said.
In terms of financing, SAGA representatives said the company hopes to use more of its own money, along with that of private investors, to make the project more attractive to lenders. The event they plan to hold will be for prospective investors, Harriss said.
She noted that during their visit, SAGA representatives were excited about the development going on in downtown Edenton.
“They saw what is going on in downtown and were really excited about it,” she said. “Development fosters development.”
In other matters, Town Council voted unanimously to waive the right of first refusal on the Conger Building, on West Water Street.
The town owned the building but sold it in 2018 to John Glover with a clause in the deed that gives the town the contractual right to be the first party to put an offer on the property when Glover lists it on the market. By waiving that right, Glover can sell the building to Dawson Tyler, owner of Down East Preservation Construction & Design, LLC, and Joe Wach and Stephanie Stacey Wach, owners of Out East Properties, LLC.
“When the opportunity presented itself, we were very excited,” Joe Wach said. “We hope you can help us so we can purchase the building and begin work to get the project on the move again.”
Tyler noted that the Conger building is one of a few examples of the buildings around when Edenton had a thriving fishing industry.
“I look forward to being able to highlight that part of history and fit it into the fabric with our other historic buildings,” he said.
While the new owners are working on getting a brewer to occupy the building, nothing has been finalized at this point.
Town Council also approved several budget amendments and a measure to delay paving a few roads in the town’s paving list. Knighton said the paving contractor ran into problems while paving East King Street, in the 100 block.
The soil would not hold the asphalt, so it would deteriorate soon after being placed, Public Works Director Corey Golden told council. The contractor had to dig up the bad soil, replace it where necessary and then conduct tests to see if asphalt would adhere.
The additional work brought the project over budget. To save money, Gooden recommended postponing work on Freemason and East Queen streets until the new paving cycle in fiscal year 2021-22, which begins July 1.
Also regarding finances, town council will vote at its April 13 meeting as to whether the town will serve as the grant and loan agent for Daedalus Composites; a boat manufacturer located off NC 94.
The company is seeking state funding to expand. In return for the loan, Daedalus must prove that is has created and maintained employment for 29 people.