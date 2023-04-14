EDENTON — The developer of the Hotel Hinton project in Edenton is closer to obtaining the federal tax credits it says it needs to finance renovations to the former hotel property that neighbors claim is both an eyesore and safety hazard.
That's according to Irvin Henderson, a stakeholder in the hotel project and a board member of Preservation NC who had dinner with Edenton officials during a recent conference in Boston, Town Manager Corey Gooden said.
“We had a very raw and very frank and candid discussion” about the Hotel Hinton property, Gooden told Edenton Town Council last week. “It was a very ‘rubber meets the road’ conversation.”
Gooden said Henderson told officials that SAGA, the Hotel Hinton's owner and developer, is "as close to obtaining New Market Tax Credits as they’ve ever been,” noting that rural communities recently began receiving priority for the tax credits.
SAGA's claim that it needs New Market Tax Credits, or NMTCs, to finance the Hotel Hinton project has been a point of controversy with Edenton residents, who've argued the developer could finance the project through other methods. SAGA officials have claimed they have applied for NMTCs in the past but been denied them.
Established by Congress in 2000, the New Market Tax Credit program permits both individuals and corporate taxpayers to receive a credit against their federal income taxes in exchange for making "equity investments in financial intermediaries known as community development entities," or CDEs, states the U.S. Treasury Department website. CDEs, which are either corporations or partnerships, then use the capital to make investments in low-income urban or rural communities.
According to the Treasury website, the tax credit provided to investors totals 39% of the cost of their investment and is claimed over a seven-year period.
Gooden noted that with Chowan County being designated a Tier 1 county by the N.C. Department of Commerce, the prospect of SAGA obtaining New Market Tax Credits seems “promising.”
Councilman Hackney High noted that receiving New Market Tax Credits would make the hotel project “more attractive” to investors and lenders.
Councilman Sambo Dixon said that NMTCs are one of two types of federal tax credits — Historic Preservation Tax Credits is the other — that can make it easier to finance of a large project like the Hotel Hinton renovation.
“It’s not the only piece but it is a building block,” High said of the tax credits. “We let (Henderson) know that the council and the public at large are tired of talking and want to see some action” on the Hotel Hinton project.
According to Edenton officials, Henderson said he is committed to coming to Edenton within the next 45 days and making a presentation on SAGA's progress obtaining New Market Tax Credits.
Gooden also told Edenton councilors during the April 11 meeting that he spoke recently with Edenton Construction Co., the company SAGA hired to oversee building maintenance at the former Hotel Hinton.
Electrical permits have been pulled for the building, Gooden said, and power should be restored to the building to allow installation of exterior/interior lighting, as well as a possible camera system.
Gooden said he also spoke to Edenton Construction about fencing the back of the hotel property, which reportedly was broken into again recently.
“They received a proposal for (the back side) work; they will do it soon but do not have a definitive date,” Gooden said.
Gooden said he also spoke with Town Attorney Hood Ellis about the town's legal options regarding the Hotel Hinton property.
“Hood assured us that he had some written guidance put together that was almost complete about how to approach SAGA and Preservation NC as a municipality,” Gooden said.
SAGA bought the former Hotel Hinton property from Preservation NC roughly eight years ago.
Five local residents also addressed Edenton Town Council about the Hotel Hinton property during the April 11 meeting.
Patrick Dablow, who along with his wife, Lorrie, runs King Street Marketplace across East King Street from the Hotel Hinton, said he has seen “gang activity” on the property.
“If that building was on West King Street, we wouldn’t be talking about this tonight,” Dablow said.
Kip Shaw, who also lives across from the Hotel Hinton, asked Gooden if a security system is in place in the building. Gooden told him there isn't one.
The building had a security system when it was used as a county office building, but it reportedly was removed after the county sold it.
“This hotel is getting broken into, and I’m sure they’re not having church meetings in there,” Shaw said. “We need to demand — and I don’t use that word lightly — that SAGA immediately put an internal security system into the building.”
Dawson Tyler, co-owner of Down East Preservation, also addressed councilors, reminding them how important historic preservation is to Edenton. He mentioned, for example, recent developments at Kadesh Church and Hayes Plantation.
“Preservation and economic development work hand in hand,” Tyler said. “But there’s a big stick in the mud sitting in the middle of the whole works, and it’s been there for way too long.
“There are lots of ways to get this (renovation) done that don’t involve federal tax credits or that involve going out to banks and lending institutions,” he continued. “It happens in Edenton all the time, we are great at doing it.”
Tyler also noted that SAGA is not a preservation company.
“This is not what they do,” Tyler said. “Somebody can make (the former hotel) a shining example of preservation in the middle of Edenton that we see here time and time again.”
Tyler said later he would provide Edenton the resources of his company, should the town ever seek assistance on the Hotel Hinton project or want to find a company to take on the restoration.
An estimate to renovate and build additions to the hotel was upward of $10 million two decades ago. Adjusted for inflation and considering an additional 20 years of deterioration, that cost could be closer to $20 million now.
“It’s really time that we take the gloves off and go after this thing to make them do something," Tyler said of SAGA. "Or make them (give up) that hotel as fast as possible."