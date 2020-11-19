Santa came to town in the Edenton Fire Department’s antique fire truck Monday, like he does every year.
Instead of the hundred of people who usually wait for him during the downtown tree lighting ceremony, the jolly man in the red suit with white trim was greeted by a handful of people at Edenton town council building.
Most of his friends were elsewhere, watching the event on Facebook Live, a social media platform that allowed Destination Downtown Edenton share the tree lighting with people around the world.
Dee Spruce, new downtown business owner and Destination Downtown Edenton promotions committee member, has been the ceremony’s emcee for 10 years. The 2020 event was definitely different, she noted.
“This is the first year I’ve had to do the event like this, so bear with me,” she told the audience.
Mayor Jimmy Stallings and Spruce greeted Inner Banks Santa, who noted that Edenton was his favorite town.
“I miss all the kids and miss all the families,” Santa said of this year’s ceremony.
After a countdown, Stallings, with the help of a magic switch and some town employees, lit the Christmas tree.
After the tree’s lights started to sparkle in the evening sky, Santa shared a message to those watching on Facebook Live.
“I miss you all very much. It’s a different year for all of us,” he said.
Santa has been watching everyone during the pandemic and said that everyone has been nice so far.
“The world needs more nice. I have one request. In addition to being nice, keep Santa-tized ... I mean sanitized,” he said with a deep laugh. “Help out around the house ... But most of all, leave me cookies. No matter what happens, Santa Claus in coming to town.”
With a little of that joy that he brings wherever he goes, Santa led the crowd in singing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” before climbing back into the fire truck and heading back to the North Pole.
After the event, Stallings said he wanted to wish everyone a happy and safe holiday season.
During the event, Spruce noted several new downtown businesses, such as Broad Street Bizarre, North No. 4, King Street Market and 26 Windows. Surf, Wind and Fire will be opening in 2021.
Destination Downtown Edenton’s partners will host Pink Friday shopping event on Friday, Nov. 20. The event is similar to Black Friday, but the focus is on shopping local and small businesses, Spruce said. Shoppers will have the opportunity to enter a contest to win prizes from several downtown businesses.
On Dec. 10, a mask-erade shopping event in the evening. People are encouraged to wear face masks or any other kind of mask at the event.