The 4th annual Santa in July promotion at the Edenton Steamers game July 21 collected a wide array of items to benefits recipients of home-delivered meals in northeastern North Carolina.
The Steamers organization partners with the Albemarle Commission Area Program on Aging in the annual event that garners personal hygiene products for clients of the home-delivered meals program in the 10 counties served by the program.
The promotion also brings Santa Claus to historic Hicks Fields for a Steamers game, which brings smiles to the faces of the young and young-at-heart alike.
Santa, portrayed for the Steamers by Gary Lico for the fourth consecutive year, made himself available for photos with children and visited with fans in the stands.
Claus also arrived by fire engine, courtesy of the Edenton Fire Department.
“Each year we try to be bigger than the previous year,” said Laura Rollinson, volunteer coordinator for the Area Program on Aging.
One way the organization found to go big this year was to have Santa arrive at the ball park on the fire truck.
The items collected, which include toothpaste, shaving cream, unscented lotions, and soap, are divided among program clients in the 10 counties served by the program. Rollinson said the goal is to have enough on hand that no client ever goes without any personal care items.
There are over 500 clients across the area.
Rollinson said another goal of Santa in July is to raise awareness of the need for volunteers to deliver meals.
“All of our counties are in desperate need of volunteers,” she said.
If you’re interesting in volunteering you may call Rollinson at (252) 404-7091.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, the volunteer base for the program in the past year has decreased by 65 percent while the need for services has increased by 60 percent.