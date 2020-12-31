Chowan Herald’s Person of the Year is Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer.
Talk about trial by fire – COVID-19 pandemic changed education from being classroom based to a virtual reality.
And then there was Sasscer’s leadership regarding the proposed construction of a new high school. Also, who can forget the $15 million state grant that paves the way toward that endeavor.
In July, Sasscer took over as interim superintendent after Rob Jackson left to head the Carteret County Schools. The Board of Education officially hired him as superintendent during the summer. He was sworn-in in September.
Flanked by his wife Amy and two children, Luke and Molly, Sasscer took the oath of office on a hot September day to a crowd gathered on the front lawn at John A. Holmes High School.
“I stand before you humbled by the opportunity to serve this community and honored to carry the torch used by gifted educators before me to shine light on a path forward for every single child,” he said. “I am blessed to stand on their shoulders to enthusiastically share the good news – believing is achieving! When we believe in a child, we open an opportunity to elevate that child’s life position.”
This past fall, the school system offered parents the choice between two options for student instruction after schools reopened. The first option was in-person instruction, and the second was remote-learning for the entire first semester.
On September 17, Governor Roy Cooper authorized K-5 schools to return to in-person learning under Plan A. Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education elected to wait to transition the elementary schools to Plan A until Jan. 7, 2021.
As any parent whose gotten a phone knows with any incident of COVID-19 at a school, ECPS shares that information with Albemarle Regional Health Services which handled the communication. Safety is a top priority.
“We will communicate to ARHS and you will receive information from ARHS as we navigate any possible exposure incidents,” Sasscer said. “We want to you to trust that your school system has the health of its staff and students at the forefront.”
When Edenton-Chowan Schools received $99,645 in CARES Act funding, Sasscer reiterated the importance of improving internet access and connectivity are top priorities.
“The continual work and the burdens of providing access to make sure there is equity in our connectivity in providing hot spots and ensuring that we can provide cellular service — these are all things that these dollars will be able to support moving forward,” he said.
And then there is the proposed high school construction project. In October, Chowan County was awarded a $15 million state grant to get construction started on a new school to replace the aging John A. Holmes High School.
Board Vice Chairman Bob Kirby, now chairman, described the needs based grant as “a cornerstone” of funding for the high school project.
“I salute the Edenton-Chowan Public School Board, as well as Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer and his team for pulling together the details needed to submit this application as well as their dogged determination in striving to address the needs of the school system,” he said.
And who can forget that Sasscer did yeoman work to try get a sales tax referendum for building a new high school to past muster, but the measure failed to pass during the Nov. 3 General Election.
No matter what, Sasscer pledged to keep moving forward said with plans to construct the new high school.
“The school system is grateful for the support from our County Commissioners, the Town of Edenton, the Chamber of Commerce, Destination Downtown, the Edenton-Chowan Education Foundation and many of our industry leaders,” he said. “We have a team that possesses a wonderful passion for our children and an unwavering commitment to our schools and our community. I believe we will rise together to forge a path forward for a new John A. Holmes High School.”
Previously, Sasscer served the school system as both the Interim Superintendent and the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction. Prior to joining Edenton-Chowan Schools, he served as Principal of Manteo Middle School, in Dare County. Previously, he served as the Principal of Jarvisburg Elementary School after serving as an Assistant Principal at Currituck County High School in Currituck County Schools. He also served as an assistant principal with Alamance-Burlington Schools at Marvin B. Smith Elementary School.
Prior to becoming a school administrator, he taught high school mathematics for 10 years teaching all levels of high school mathematics including Advanced Placement Calculus. Dr. Sasscer is a former North Carolina Teaching Fellow, a former North Carolina Principal Fellow and is a National Board Certified Teacher. He has also served as a Varsity and JV baseball coach.
Other people of note who were honorable mentions as Chowan Herald’s Person of the Year included Edenton Police Chief Henry King and Chowan County Commission Chairman Bob Kirby. King has upgraded the police fleet, hired several officers, added BoloWrap and Vector Shield to the police arsenal – all changes undertaken on a cost-conscience conservative budget. EPD has made some major arrests and taken a bite out of crime.
During Kirby’s tour of duty with the commission, that august body has secured the $15 million Needs Based Public Schools Capital Fund Grant from NCDPI would have to be at or near the top. That, and managing to navigate the tricky ins-and-outs of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Then, in December, seeing Chowan County advance to a Tier 2 Economic Status deserves a gold star!