ELIZABETH CITY -- The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fatal shooting of an Elizabeth City man by a Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputy serving a warrant Wednesday morning.
Sheriff Tommy Wooten identified the deceased man as Andrew Brown Jr. and said he was shot as deputies were attempting to serve a search warrant at his residence in the 400 block of Perry Street.
“It has been a tragic day today,” Wooten said during a press conference on the shooting Wednesday afternoon at the Pasquotank County Public Safety Building.
Wooten didn’t release the name of the deputy who fired the shot that killed Brown but said the deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending completion of the SBI’s investigation of the incident.
Wooten said the deputy was wearing an active body camera when Brown was shot but he declined to release further details about the incident, including how many shots were fired.
Residents of the neighborhood near Perry Street told a reporter they heard at least six gunshots during the incident, which the sheriff’s office said happened around 8:30 a.m.
Masha Rogers, special agent in charge for the Northeastern District with the SBI, said her agency was called in immediately after the incident. The SBI will conduct a complete and thorough investigation and provide the facts found in the probe to District Attorney Andrew Womble, who will decide what to do based on those facts, Rogers said.
Womble, who also attended Wednesday’s press conference, said he is waiting for the results of a full and complete investigation by the SBI.
“There will not be a rush to judgment,” said Womble, who also referred to Wednesday as “a tragic day in Pasquotank County.”
After initially saying that no questions would be taken at the press conference, Wooten did briefly respond to a few questions from reporters.
He said deputies with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office were assisting Pasquotank deputies in issuing the search warrant when Brown was fatally shot.
Wooten also said he was not aware of any other injuries to civilians in connection with the incident.
Residents of the neighborhood where Brown was shot told reporters Wednesday he was shot in his vehicle as he was attempting to drive away from deputies.
Wooten said Wednesday he would not speculate on the facts of the incident since the SBI investigation is in the beginning stage.
Wooten said his office has complete confidence in the investigation the SBI will conduct. The sheriff also said his office will be as transparent as possible.
Answering questions about releasing footage from officers’ body-worn cameras, Wooten said he is working to get the footage released. He declined, however, to provide any timetable for when the body camera footage would be released.
Wooten also said he had not yet viewed the body camera footage himself.
Wooten did not say what the warrant was for. According to The Associated Press, court records show Brown was 42 years old and had a history of drug charges and a misdemeanor drug possession conviction.