Two months after a disciplinary incident and arrest at John A. Holmes High School caught the eye of the community, and drew the ire of Chowan County Commissioner Bob Kirby, a revised student code of conduct was unanimously adopted at the August school board meeting.
The revised code, designated as Policy 4210, lays out guidelines for student behavior.
“Ongoing efforts were made throughout the 2021-22 school year to improve school safety. Those efforts highlighted areas in which the policy could be revised and improved. We wanted to more tightly align the policy with our Positive Behavior Interventions and Support practices, as well as our Restorative Justice practices,” said Superintendent Michael Sasscer. “We wanted the policy to define how we engage with families and the community to support students making healthy choices.”
Sasscer thanked those involved, including the Chowan County Sheriff Scooter Basnight, school resource officers, school and district leaders, the legal team and the board of education.
Early on in the policy, a new range of interventions are described. Interventions are categorized in two ways: disciplinary (exclusionary and non-exclusionary) and non-disciplinary.
Examples of non-disciplinary interventions include: student conferences; behavior contracts; reward systems; oral/written warnings; referrals; and restorative justice practices.
Examples of non-exclusionary discipline include: loss of privileges; lunch detention; after-school detention; restitution; or community service.
Examples of exclusionary discipline include: class detention; in-school-suspension; out-of-school suspension; and expulsion.
Newly added to the code of conduct is a paragraph stating that principals may consider relevant circumstances that are either “aggravating” (increasing the severity) or “mitigating” (decreasing the severity).
Aggravating or mitigating circumstances may include:
the student’s age, intent, disciplinary history and academic history;
whether the conduct caused a threat to safety;
whether school property or personal property was damaged;
whether the conduct caused a substantial disruption of the educational environment; and
whether a weapon was involved and any injury resulted.
Infractions in the student code of conduct are categorized by severity as a Level 1 to 5 offense. The code contains presumptive ranges of disciplinary consequences based on the severity of each offense.
The levels have since had a few new additions made.
Level 1 – Addressed with non-disciplinary interventions or non-exclusionary disciplinary consequences. Offenses include verbal abuse, cheating, disruption and skipping school. The newest addition is the unauthorized use of electronics.
Level 2 – More serious misconduct that may warrant short-term (up to 5 day) suspension. Offenses include fireworks, assault on another student, bullying and tobacco possession.
Level 3 – More severe infractions that may support long-term suspension. Offenses include assault on a school employee, sexual harassment/assault, illegal substance possession and bomb threats or hoaxes. A new addition states that if a student assaults a teacher, the student will not be returned to that teacher’s classroom unless the teacher consents.
Level 4 – Shall result in a 365-day suspension. State law requires principals to recommend this action. Only superintendents or school boards can modify this outcome on a case-by-case basis. The only offense in this category is the possession of a firearm or destructive device.
Level 5 – Allows for permanent expulsion of a student for violation of one or more Level 2, 3 or 4 rules.
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Chair Bob Kirby, who said that he would vote to revert to the minimum level of funding for ECPS should they not act quickly on discipline, explained that “despite my call for a robust policy with unambiguous and swift in-house justice,” the new policy was simply an amendment to the original, adopted eighteen years prior.
Kirby also asked Sheriff Scooter Basnight to review the policy. He said until Basnight is satisfied with the changes, he would continue to vote for minimum funding for ECPS.
“One of my major concerns with the adopted policy is the use of the permissive term ‘may’ as opposed to the more definitive term ‘shall’ with respect to retribution for the various levels of violations,” Kirby said. “For Level 1-3 violations, all of the listed penalties contain this ‘may’ modifier.”
An assault on a school resource officer – which was the incident in June – would continue to be classified as a Level 3 violation, which “may” result in long-term suspension.
“So there really has been no substantive change,” Kirby said. “Only a Level 4 violation carries with it unambiguous language.”
Sheriff Basnight himself weighed in, offering a statement.
“The version [of the code] I have seen has some minor changes, but still has no absolute consequences for major offenses. Yes, I want to protect my SROs, but more importantly the students and staff need those protections. Students in grades 6-12 that, when unprovoked, aggressively touch another student or adult (teacher, administrator, volunteer or SRO), should have a serious consequence. I am required by N.C. General Statutes to provide security to the school system but we need the school system’s help,” Basnight said.
Basnight continued, saying: “The school board has to take this issue as seriously as it is, our children are the ones suffering in an environment where the smaller percentage of problem students keep doing what they want and the larger percentage lose out on quality educational time. The teachers deserve this and the students that are truly there to learn deserve it. I have voiced this to Dr. Sasscer and, as supportive as he is, it seems his hands are tied by the state system. I don’t know about that, I just know the system is failing these students by not having real consequences for their actions now. When they turn 18 their first real consequence is given by a judge, and they are confused.”
Kirby suggested that ECPS adopt a code of conduct similar to Dare County Public Schools, an 84-page policy that details consequences for individual infractions. The minimum consequence for assault on a high school employee in Dare County is 10-day suspension. The maximum is expulsion.
School board members were also updated on recent steps for school safety.
These steps included: active intruder drills; awarding of safety grant funds; threat assessment training; metal detectors; drug and anti-vaping programs; threat assessment training for staff; community stakeholder meetings; and the hiring of a K-5 behavior interventionist.
“Each school’s school improvement team is working with the revised policy to update their student handbooks and behavior matrices,” Sasscer added. “Communication will be coming from each school on how they will implement initiatives to maintain healthy behavior and a safe learning environment for 2022-23.”