The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education unanimously approved a construction contract with Schneider Electric to begin work on three of the county’s schools.
The project, as presented by ECPS Director of Maintenance Chris Brabble and Schneider representative Graham Lewis, seeks to resolve challenges in the school’s HVAC systems and improve indoor air quality.
The fixed price for the project is $1,598,866. This price will remain even if inflation kicks in down the road. It also includes the design fee and options for add-ons.
ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) funds, as allocated by the State of North Carolina via the federal government, are expected to be a primary driver of the project’s completion.
The water source heat pumps at both White Oak and D.F. Walker elementary schools are either nearing the end of their lifespan or have exceeded the recommended lifespan, according to Brabble.
Because of the tight schedule of spending the ESSER dollars in the district, the project needs to begin ground soon.
White Oak will see the installation of 32 new water source heat pumps, which include isolation valves on supply/return, cartridge-type automatic balancing valves (which move to maintain a constant flow rate as differential pressure across the valve varies) and Y-strainers (designed to mechanically remove solids and other particles from fluids).
The new system will also introduce bipolar ionization, which aims to cleanse the air of contaminants and utilize autoclaving (sterilizing via high pressure steam). This makes the new HVAC systems useful not only against COVID-19, but against many other foreign contaminants as well.
“It [the system] doesn’t just help against COVID, but it also helps against allergies as we go into allergy season and all other contaminants. It helps all indoor air quality,” Lewis told the board. “This is basically a new HVAC system, which is a big project for the school system. We want to make sure this is a turnkey installation with no leaks. We want to make sure the entire system functions properly for you.”
The total cost for upgrades at White Oak is $757,865.
Just next door at D.F. Walker, there will be 37 new water source heat pumps installed, with the same features as the ones at White Oak. This also includes the introduction of bipolar ionization into the system for cleaner air.
The total cost for upgrades at D.F. Walker is $805,288.
“The fact that you are able to get an HVAC system overhaul at two elementary schools while building a new high school is a win and really commendable for the board and the administration,” Lewis said.
A few miles up Virginia Road at Chowan Middle School, the improvements will be minimal, but work will still be performed.
While no new water source heat pumps will be installed, bipolar ionization will be added to the school’s current system for a cost of $35,713.
Lewis stressed that safety will be the utmost priority of the Schneider team, assuring the board that no work will take place while buildings are occupied or disrupt classroom settings. Installation work will primarily take place overnight and on weekends during the project duration.
The current construction schedule looks like this:
• Final engineering: March-May 2022.
• Equipment ordering: April-June 2022.
• Installation: September 2022-June 2023.
• Start up: Ongoing with construction.
• Close out: July 2023-August 2023.
“We will definitely be able to beat ESSER spending deadline which I think is a win,” Lewis said.
He then also proposed a new lighting installation project to be considered by the board in the future, but it is unknown whether or not the board will take Lewis up on the offer.
Board member Gil Burroughs expressed concern that the entire project will be done at once, which not only costs a large amount of money at one time, but could cause disruption.
Brabble said that all of the units at both elementary schools have reached the end of their lifespan and that some units are currently down. He told Burroughs that replacement needed to happen now rather than suffer further delays.
“Had we done this when we commissioned the schools 20 years ago, that would have been the best way to do it, to schedule it all,” Brabble told Burroughs. “That’s so we don’t spend $1.5 million all at one time.”
Board member Ricky Browder asked about the life expectancy of the new units being installed.
“About 12 to 18 years,” Brabble said. “15 years roughly. Our currently 23-year-old units had a 15-year life expectancy as well.”
Lewis added that the new units will be slightly more efficient than the older ones.
Upon no further discussion, Burroughs made a motion to accept the contract with Schneider so they could begin work. Board member Paul Clifton seconded.
The motion passed unanimously.
