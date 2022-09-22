The Edenton-Chowan School Board approved a new slate of fundraisers for the 2022-23 school year at its monthly meeting last week.
Fundraisers, which are conducted by schools nationwide, are typically utilized for student and teacher enrichment such as field trips, staff support, athletic equipment, CTE fees and materials (HOSA and FFA), performing arts support, charitable donations and instructional materials.
This year, a variety of sales were approved for each of the district’s four facilities, including Charleston Wrap, Speed Stacks, a craft show at White Oak Elementary, Krispy Kreme sales, the Kids Heart Challenge, DonorsChoose, food plate sales, calendar sales, ornament sales and plant sales.
Board member Jean Bunch and board chair Gene Jordan discussed the difference between solicitation and non-solicitation in fundraising efforts.
“Last year we had 69 proposed fundraisers, not counting sports, band and Relay for Life,” Bunch said. “That grew to 100 plus [fundraisers] by the end of the school year and most of those were solicitations.”
Jordan said that as long as the fundraisers are for projects used by the school, it is not “technically” solicitation.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer said that the board could consider consolidating and streamlining solicitation and fundraising policy in the district manual going forward, to avoid any future confusion.
Currently, North Carolina General Statute 115C-47(6) and ECPS policies 2120 and 2330 govern solicitation, booster groups and fundraisers.
According to a presentation during the meeting, fundraisers defined as “solicitation” include the sales of wrapping paper, donuts/cookie dough/chocolate, plants, food plates, ornaments and calendars.
Fundraisers that are deemed “non-solicitation” include book fairs, concessions, school picture sales, tickets for school events and spirit wear at school stores.
The framework for fundraising in the district is currently built around the Edenton-Chowan Educational Foundation (ECEF), Parent-Teacher Associations (PTA) and the individual schools themselves. Together, they work to raise the needed money to benefit both students and staff.
For example, field trips at White Oak are sometimes paid for by the PTA, while at Chowan Middle and John A. Holmes High they are often funded via fundraisers.
In terms of government funding – local, state and federal dollars all flow into school districts’ budgets at varying amounts to supply students and teachers with what they need.
Since 2008, ECPS has been level-funded locally. Sasscer said that increasing salaries and benefits, combined with lower enrollment, have created “some constraints” in supplying extra funding.
“These [constraints] have not allowed dollars to go towards transforming experiences,” Sasscer said.
It should be noted, however, that Chowan County is a Tier 1 county, which is designated by the state as “economically distressed.” This means that the county could be experiencing high unemployment, low median household incomes, population decline or a smaller tax base than wealthier counties.
Because of this economic status, funding may not always be available in an ample amount at the local level to pay for extra enrichment not just for the school system, but for various county departments as well.
Joy Harvill, Executive Director of the ECEF, told the school board that she has been reaching out across the area to increase knowledge of the foundation’s goals.
“I have started an email campaign to grow awareness about what fundraisers are going on,” Harvill said. “It’s all about networking so we can all be involved.”
The ECEF bonfire, which was held in March as a Mardi Gras themed experience, is an easy way to raise funds for the district with low overhead costs, Harvill explained.
Board member Gil Burroughs offered a motion to accept the new slate of fundraisers for the school year with a second from board member Ricky Browder.
The motion passed unanimously.
Other business conducted by the board included:
- The board unanimously approved (Maxine Mason motion, Joan White second) a contract with Carolina Digital Phone of Greensboro – upon recommendation from Technology Director Kerry Mebane – to begin installing the approved VOIP phone system for the district. The final cost is $241,162, under the budgeted amount of $300,000;
- The board unanimously approved (White motion, Browder second) a new board policy for dual enrollment;
- The board unanimously approved (Jean Bunch motion, White second) the nomination of Ricky Browder to the North Carolina School Board Association’s Board of Directors;
- The board heard a presentation from Landon Mason of the Economic Improvement Council about a recent Community Resource Fair held at the Perquimans County Recreation Center; and
- The board heard a lengthy presentation from tennis pro Kermit Nixon advocating for public tennis court access during the school day after the new John A. Holmes High School is built.