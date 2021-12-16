In the final meeting of the year on Dec. 7, the Chowan County Board of Education voted to continue the indoor mask requirement until Jan. 11, when an optional masking transition plan may be approached.
As required by Section 10 of N.C. Senate Bill 654, all school districts statewide are required to vote on modifying or retaining existing face mask policy, in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before the board began discussions on updating face mask policy, three citizens made statements during public comment time.
All three were against the mandating of masks in Edenton-Chowan Public Schools.
Two of the three said they have children in the school district and are worried about the development of their children as a result of mandatory masking.
The third – who was not listed to speak – said he had no children in the school district, yet felt compelled to speak out to the board. The resident quoted the Bible several times and dismissed the credentials of some on the board before running over his allotted time and arguing with Chairman Gene Jordan.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer brought forward new data to the board that shows staff opinion towards masking is shifting in favor of an optional choice.
He said 32 percent of of ECPS staff said they preferred the mask requirement to remain in place, while 64.8 percent opted for a move towards an optional masking policy.
Those numbers are compared to 50.6 percent wishing for mandatory masks and 47.2 percent seeking optional masks in November.
Dr. Sasscer believes that the approval of vaccinations for all school-aged children is a “game-changer” and is hopeful that a transition to an optional choice model can be made after the new year.
Until the Jan. 11 school board meeting, Dr. Sasscer recommended to the board that they vote to continue the mask requirement for indoor settings. He noted the uncertain spread of the Omicron variant and the upcoming holiday gatherings as potential viral transmission events.
Dr. Sasscer said a transition plan in 2022 will give parents advanced notice to vaccinate their children, monitor existing COVID trends and get through the holiday season while giving students ample time for end-of-semester instruction.
“It [continued masking] allows us to clearly communicate quarantine and exemption rules to families and how that impacts instructional time,” Sasscer said.
Instructional time was one of the most critical factors considered by Dr. Sasscer when drafting his recommendation.
He said that in January, the board may approve a transition plan to optional masking, which will begin Feb. 14.
Other regional counties moving to optional masking are Beaufort, Hyde and Tyrrell. Pitt and Camden will move to optional on Jan. 18.
Board member Gil Burroughs made a motion to adopt Sasscer’s recommendation and continue the indoor mask requirement until the next board meeting on Jan. 11.
Burroughs, a former educator, said moving into a transition rather than abruptly shifting course is a smart choice.
“I think the idea of a transition is a wise decision,” Burroughs said. “We’re faced with two inflection points right now, that is the upcoming holidays and the impact of a new variant and not knowing what that’s going to do. So I think it’s very prudent that we give time for those two factors to work their way into the system.”
Burroughs’ motion was seconded by board member Joan White.
The board voted 5-2 in favor of retaining the mask requirement. Chairman Gene Jordan and board members Gil Burroughs, Joan White, Jean Bunch and Maxine Mason voted in favor. Board members Ricky Browder and Paul Clifton dissented.
Browder, who says he usually does not speak up during the masking portion of the agenda, provided the board with his notes from a phone call with a local physician.
The physician, who Browder chose to keep anonymous because of “repercussions,” told Browder that he is “wholeheartedly against masking [in schools].”
Browder went on to say that if parents seek to vaccinate their children to protect them, they have that right.
“If parents are concerned for their children they have had that option for a month,” Browder said. “I think it’s irresponsible for us as a board to continue to dictate to our parents what they as parents have a right to say.”
Other business from Dec. 7:
• Chairman Gene Jordan was reappointed to his position unanimously by the board. “I will work diligently to carry out the will of the board,” Jordan said;
• Vice Chairwoman Jean Bunch was reappointed to her position unanimously by the board;
• Dr. Sasscer recognized and sent condolences to Oxford, Mich. following a high school shooting there on Nov. 30;
• Four school Christmas card winners were recognized. Bryan Vazquez from John A. Holmes, Taraji Pailin from Chowan Middle, Lily Gravning from D.F. Walker and Deveon Riddick from White Oak. These Christmas designs will be featured on the ECPS Christmas card mailed and emailed statewide;
• A member of the public – during the public comment session – asked the board what their plan is going forward for the tennis courts at John A. Holmes, given that the construction project will be removing them. The board took notes but did not directly provide answers for the time being;
• The John A. Holmes High School construction project is seeing escalating costs due to demolition, site work and construction costs. Construction bidding may be delayed until Spring/Summer 2022 to allow inflated markets to settle – namely for lumber and steel;
• Schneider Electric will soon begin work on an HVAC improvement project on White Oak and D.F. Walker elementary schools, following approval by the board;
• The first reading of the 2022-2023 school calendar draft was presented by Dr. Sasscer, with a final vote on the calendar expected in January. The new calendar permits 1031.5 instructional hours (1037.5 at JAH), the lowest since 2015, but still within state law. If approved, the first day of school will be Aug. 29, 2022 and the last day will be June 7, 2023.
