A public forum for Edenton-Chowan school board candidates is currently set for 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.
The location of the forum will be American Legion Post 40, located at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.
All seven of the county’s school board candidates are penciled in to attend, as of Oct. 7. The event will run as a Q&A style discussion handled via moderator. Said moderator will ferry questions to the candidates to answer within two minutes or less, for time-saving purposes.
The questions, which will not be publicly revealed, are being formulated by community feedback and resident input. Topics, however, may range from school safety to community outreach.
Each candidate will be provided time for introductions and to state their vision for education in Chowan County.
The seven candidates attending are as follows:
Maxine Mason — At-Large (I)
George Lewis — At-Large
Lisa Perry — District 1 (no challenger)
Ricky Browder — District 2 (I)
Tom Joyal — District 2
Sherrone Battle — District 3
Nancy Heiniger — District 3
Two school board members are not seeking re-election this November, Jean Bunch (District 1) and Gil Burroughs (District 3).
The school board race is nonpartisan and the scheduled forum is expected to remain a neutral event with equal opportunity for all candidates to speak on their ideas and visions with the community. The event is not a debate.
There will be no active campaigning inside or outside the Legion Hall.
Organizers encourage early arrivals for best seats.