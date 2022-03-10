The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education voted 5-2 to transition to optional masking on school buses in the district, effectively immediately, during the March 1 meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer noted that Senate Bill 173 (Free the Smiles Act) was vetoed by Governor Cooper, this bill would have removed the requirement that school boards take up masking at each monthly meeting. Per Senate Bill 654, the board is still required to address masking monthly.
Dr. Sasscer recommended that the board transition to optional masking onboard school buses and activity buses while continuing optional masking indoors.
Dr. Sasscer noted that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Strong Schools Tookit delivered an update, to take effect March 7. Said update would recommend schools consider moving to voluntary masking at the discretion of local authorities, as universal masking is a less important tool in lower risk settings like schools.
Also noted by the superintendent was the updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), effective immediately upon announcement on Feb. 28, that no longer required masks on buses or vans operated by public school systems.
Data from ECPS shows that COVID-19 case counts in the district continue to steadily decline to near-zero levels. Only two cases were reported within the school district on the week of Feb. 27, compared to a high of 81 a week back in January.
ECPS staff voiced agreement, with 79.1 percent opting to continue optional masking, with 12.8 percent seeking mandatory masking to return and 8.1 percent voting for no masks at all.
81.4 percent of staff said they wanted to switch to optional masking on buses.
Dr. Sasscer told board members that 98 school districts in North Carolina have chosen optional masking, while 17 districts still mandate masking. The largest school districts in the state: Wake County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg, have both voted to go optional in March.
Board member Jean Bunch said she wanted Dr. Sasscer to consider CDC metrics when making these recommendations. She noted that Chowan County was still in a “high” transmission area for COVID-19. Per the CDC, masks are encouraged, but not required, in high risk areas. She told the board that patients were still in Vidant Chowan Hospital with the virus.
Dr. Sasscer said that most counties in North Carolina are at a high level and most have already switched to optional masking, citing schools as a lower risk setting for contracting COVID-19.
Board member Ricky Browder asked Dr. Sasscer if Albemarle Regional Health Services still tracks the number of patients at Chowan Hospital. Dr. Sasscer said that ARHS no longer tracks that data.
With no further board discussion, Browder made a motion to accept Dr. Sasscer’s recommendation. Board member Paul Clifton seconded.
Browder, Clifton and board members Maxine Mason, Gil Burroughs and Chair Gene Jordan voted to accept the recommendation for optional masking. Bunch and board member Joan White dissented.
Other business discussed by the board included:
• Two members of the public spoke, David Riley and Tom Abbott. Riley told the board that he did not find it appropriate that the board can make decisions on children’s health during special meetings without the input of parents (public dialogue not permitted at special meetings). Abbott, chair of the Edenton-Chowan Educational Foundation, shared a book on entrepreneurship with board members, hoping that the book can find its way into the hands of John A. Holmes students.
• The board unanimously approved (Burroughs motion, White second) the 2021-2022 Summer Program plan, which was elaborated on by Sheila Evans.
• The board unanimously approved (Burroughs motion, Mason second) the 2022-2023 frozen/optional workdays as presented by Dr. Sasscer.
• The board unanimously approved (Burroughs motion, Clifton second) the construction contract amendment with Schneider Electric for work on three county schools (White Oak, D.F. Walker, Chowan Middle).
• The board unanimously approved (Burroughs motion, Clifton second) new rates for activity bus drivers, increasing pay to $14 an hour while driving and $8 an hour while sitting, with a $50 minimum on trips.
• The board unanimously approved (Burroughs motion, Bunch second) low wealth supplements as expanded upon in North Carolina State Law 2021-180 in regards to supplemental funds for teacher compensation. $4,035 per teacher was advertised by the N.C. General Assembly, but $3,500 is the more accurate number with school budgets. The payments to teachers will also be subject to normal tax deductions and a retirement rate of 24.10 percent. Employees will have to pay between 6 percent and 7.65 percent matching benefits. The first payments will be distributed in March.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.