On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education voted to maintain the current indoor masking rule for school spaces across the county.
ECPS Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer emphasized the current health trends in Chowan County, which have been moving downward.
“Battle Betts with ARHS told me we only have about 20 active cases of COVID in Chowan compared to about 100 during late August to early September,” Sasscer said. “Our current protocol focuses on masks as a preventative measure to help those who do not have another choice to mitigate COVID, if they don’t have an availability to a vaccine.”
The trends are in fact, looking better for Chowan and the region. The presentation to the board displayed just under five reported cases in the district as of the week ending Oct. 31.
“Before this new [Delta] wave, our staff was about 70/30 leaning towards optional masking,” Sasscer said.
Since then, the numbers have shifted.
Currently, 50.6 percent of surveyed district staff members indicate a desire to continue the mask mandate as is, which requires masks in all indoor spaces. A total of 47.2 percent of staff felt it was time to move to optional masks and 2.2 percent opted for no masks at all.
Betts, who serves as a health director of Albemarle Regional Health Services, told Sasscer previously that he hopes many schools will be in a mask optional position when children return after the holidays.
Sasscer shares the hope that the school district is moving closer towards a true choice model, giving families the ultimate decision in how to proceed with masking, especially now with coronavirus vaccinations being approved for children ages five to 11.
“We want to maximize students’ time in school,” Sasscer said. “To maximize that we have emphasized masks. If my family chooses for me to wear a mask and the student next to me chose to not wear one and they test positive, I will also have to go home.”
Staff fatigue and district-wide morale was also a topic of discussion before considering extending the mask mandate.
“I think our staff are tired, to put that change on top of us right now and disrupt that may have some significant consequences. We need to be mindful of morale and retaining staff,” Sasscer said.
Sasscer then recommended that the board continue the mask requirement in all indoor spaces.
Board member Jean Bunch made a motion to approve Sasscer’s recommendation, which was seconded by board member Joan White. The board passed the continuation with one dissent, board member Ricky Browder.
Sheila Evans, Chief Academic Officer for ECPS, presented the current usage and dispersal of ESSER funds across the district during the meeting.
ESSER stands for Elementary and Secondary School Educational Relief, provided to the district via coronavirus relief packages passed in 2020.
At White Oak School, universal pre-K is closer to becoming a reality thanks to the help of ESSER funds. A boost to AIG (Academically or Intellectually Gifted) and instructional supplies and materials were provided as well as a planned HVAC renovation.
“We are collecting information to put that together,” Evans said of the HVAC project.
At D.F. Walker, a new counselor is now shared with White Oak, along with an academic interventionist and a behavioral interventionist. In regards to capital projects, both a flooring renovation and HVAC upgrade are in the works or have been completed.
At Chowan Middle School, instructional services provided include the One Book One School program, the Lu Interactive Playground, Discovery Education materials and the provision of a new calm room. Evans said the district hopes to have three calm rooms for K-8 by the end of 2021.
For John A. Holmes High School, a new instructional coach was provided for students, as well as support for the athletic program. Capital projects involve the purchase and installation of laundry machines for the field house, a golf cart for administration to travel between campuses during school construction and a greenhouse.
The district is also looking to utilize ESSER funds for a new “floater nurse” position, but as of now, no one has applied. One previously withdrew.
“These are use it or lose it funds,” Evans said.
Other topics broached at the meeting include the approval of two AIG field trips — one to New York for fifth graders and one to Washington, D.C. for eighth graders — as well as an overnight field trip to Raleigh for an “Accelerate, Innovate, Motivate” Conference for JAH health science students.
All three field trips were approved following a motion from Burroughs and second from Browder for the first two and a motion from Bunch and second from board member Maxine Mason for the third to Raleigh.
The final topic of discussion involved the continuation of Google Meet for members of the public to attend school board meetings virtually.
“I think it’s a good thing that more people have access, the scales weigh heavier towards increased access. I believe the school board should be more transparent,” said board Chairman Gene Jordan.
Sasscer and Browder agreed that reconvening every July board meeting — at the start of the school year — to discuss the usage of Google Meet and receive public feedback would be in the best interest of the board.
After a motion to continue using Google Meet from Browder and a second from Bunch, the continuation of virtual access passed unanimously and the board meeting concluded without further remarks.