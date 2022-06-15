The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education received updates on both its Career Technical Education (CTE) and Academically or Intellectually Gifted (AIG) programs during its regular meeting on June 7.
Director of CTE Josh Davenport presented his report before the board towards the end of the night, focusing on both achievements as well as forward progress.
“Sometimes we’re so busy looking at the plan, we forget to look at what we’re doing well,” Davenport said, while noting some of the year’s accomplishments.
Over the 2021-2022 school year, CTE classes across the district were responsible for:
• 100 percent pass rate in the Nursing Fundamentals CNA Licensure program;
• First ever Pharmacy Tech credential earned;
• Multiple regional and state recognitions in HOSA and FFA competitions;
• One John A. Holmes High School student served as the Northeast Region FFA President for 2021-2022;
• Return of Adobe Academy to Holmes High School;
• Revitalization of Family and Consumer Science (FACS) Foods Program;
• Chelsea Leary was named Northeast Region Agriculture Teacher of the Year;
• Casey Spear was named ECPS Teacher of the Year;
• A chapter of the National Technical Honor Society was chartered to celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding CTE student performance; and
• A CTE Business Advisory Committee was re-established.
Davenport stressed that future developments must be necessary to continue to build on the success of the present.
Beginning in Fall 2022, all students – beginning in Chowan Middle School and up – will have a career development plan on file with guidance counselors. The purpose of these plans are to help gauge student interests and try to assist them in finding a career path while setting goals along the way.
Davenport also informed the board of some new additions or programs coming to CTE in the future. They included a new collaboration with the College of the Albemarle for food classes, a veterinary assisting program, a second agricultural education teacher at JAHHS, a new FACS program for Chowan Middle School, the expansion of health science classes to seventh and eighth grade and four new carpentry classes at the high school.
A motion from board member Gil Burroughs and a second from board member Paul Clifton gave way to a unanimous approval of the CTE plan.
For AIG, Virginia Jones, Jennifer Cranford and Christy Stevens presented the new 2022-2025 plan for the district during the board meeting.
AIG plans are required to be submitted every three years – which will then be forwarded along to the N.C. Department of Instruction in July.
Jones passed off most of the credit to both Cranford and Stevens.
“This is all their work,” Jones said.
One of the biggest changes to the AIG plan going forward, the pair said, was how the district would identify gifted students in the future.
Cranford and Stevens said that the Nagliari Nonverbal Ability Test and Renzulli Scales would be utilized to find more gifted students. The Nagliari would be prioritized when a child struggles with reading or the English language.
The Renzulli Scales would be used to determine if a child is academically or intellectually gifted (AIG), academically gifted (AG), academically gifted-math (AM) or academically gifted-reading (AR).
“We want to bring in a more diverse set of students to our program,” Cranford said. “These tests will help do that.”
AIG screenings may now take place in second, fifth and eighth grades. Previously, Cranford and Stevens said screenings were mainly taking place in fourth grade.
“This is to make sure we aren’t missing anybody later on,” Stevens told the board.
Ninth through twelfth graders will have their own sets of identification and monitoring.
In addition to new ways of identification, the pair informed the board of new ways to disseminate information about both AIG screening and AIG resources. They included using the district website, hosting an open house, newsletters, Remind 101, emails, Facebook, or progress reports.
Cranford also said that AIG-identified students will have the option of taking courses at COA starting their freshman year. AIG students may be offered an enrichment program as well, for those interested in building their resume for the workforce or college by participating in volunteer work and mentoring opportunities.
Extracurricular trips and events outside of the school setting were then elaborated upon. Fifth grade AIG students will visit New York to focus on coordinate grids and bridge building. Eighth grade students will visit Washington, D.C. with a focus on U.S. history. Other grades will switch locations yearly.
High school AIG students may have the opportunity to participate in an overseas trip in the future. Stevens hinted at teaming up with the Spanish Club to potentially make a trip to a Spanish-speaking country possible, with the location rotating yearly.
Jones told the board that the new plan was “the most comprehensive AIG plan that ECPS has had” since she was involved with the program.
Board member Joan White offered a motion to approve the three-year plan. Clifton gave a second and the plan passed unanimously.
Other business conducted by the board included:
• The board unanimously approved (Ricky Browder motion, Clifton second) a draft contract with JAHHS construction architect LS3P that agrees to a fixed lump sum of $2,300,000 to be paid to the latter, rather than a higher amount based on percentage.
• The board unanimously approved (Burroughs motion, Maxine Mason second) a draft contract with JAHHS construction manager-at-risk M.B. Kahn, contingent upon a compensation agreement, which has yet to come to fruition. Both sides are confident, however, that an agreement will be reached in a timely manner.
• The board unanimously approved (Burroughs motion, Clifton second) 14 budget amendments, brought forth by Chief Finance Officer Emma Berry as a “clean up” for the school year before the year ends on June 30.
• The board unanimously approved (White motion, Clifton second) a new Calm Minds Kind Hearts contract for 2022-2023, providing money for all four district schools to partner with Calm Minds Kind Hearts to integrate social and emotional learning (SEL) into classrooms.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.