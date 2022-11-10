The Edenton-Chowan School Board met on Tuesday, Nov. 1 to approve a timeline for constructing a new high school, hire a new school resource officer and recognize the service of two retiring school board members for their years of service, among other business items.

The board approved a schedule detailing those steps required for federal and state approval to construct a new high school. Those steps include hiring building contractors and achieving the necessary financing. The timeline laid out what must be accomplished before the board can get permission to take bids from contractors and receive final authorization to begin construction.

