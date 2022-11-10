...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Edenton-Chowan School Board met on Tuesday, Nov. 1 to approve a timeline for constructing a new high school, hire a new school resource officer and recognize the service of two retiring school board members for their years of service, among other business items.
The board approved a schedule detailing those steps required for federal and state approval to construct a new high school. Those steps include hiring building contractors and achieving the necessary financing. The timeline laid out what must be accomplished before the board can get permission to take bids from contractors and receive final authorization to begin construction.
Among those milestones are achieving final prices for the project on March 15 of next year, approval of the county’s financial position and the terms of financing from the state’s Local Government Commission on April 1 and a final “Notice to Proceed” with construction from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That approval is anticipated to come on or about July 1 of next 2023. The USDA is providing long-term financing for the project.
Construction on the high school could begin anytime after USDA approval is given. Dr. Michael Sasscer, school district superintendent, said that interim financing would also be needed from a local bank to cover construction until grant funds are dispersed by the USDA. That will not happen until construction is completed and inspected.
The board also approved a change order for invoices from M.B. Kahn, the construction manager for the project. The terms of the company’s contract were changed from listing it as the “advisor” on the project to an “at risk” contractor. The changes to the contract allocated the charges differently, reflecting the status change. The $1.3 million price tag was not changed.
In other business, grant money from the N.C. Center for Safer Schools totaling $140,000 was announced to fund a fourth school resource officer. The system currently has three SROs, one each for the county’s elementary, middle and high schools.
A contract was also approved with Dream Provider Care for mental health services. Dream Provider Care will provide counseling for students and families after referral by school counselors. Virginia Jones, Director of Special Populations and Testing, said mental health services were scarce in the area, making the contract a necessity. All services would be provided remotely on a voluntary basis, she said. Parents will be billed directly.
JFK Architecture was hired to renovate the Technology Center located at the old D.F. Walker School campus. The 4,000-square-foot center will be renovated and work done on the concrete foundation at a $1.23 million price tag. The center is used for school board and other professional meetings. It also houses the system’s digital technology equipment and computer maintenance department. The renovations will upgrade the facility, providing for larger meetings.
The board also voted to replace two aging school buses and receive one new electric bus using a $691,000 grant from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. The grant includes $89,500 for a charging station for the new bus. Funds came from the North Carolina Volkswagen lawsuit settlement.
Board members also adopted a revised policy covering service animals for disabled persons. School officials will no longer ask how an animal was trained or if liability insurance for the animal has been obtained.
Dr. Sasscer said the school system has had no issues regarding service animals. He said the action was taken to bring the board’s policies into compliance with federal regulations under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
School Board Chairman Gene Jordan also recognized two school board members who will be retiring from service this year. Jean Bunch has served on the board for 16 years and Gil Burroughs leaves the board after 20 years of service.
Jordan said that Bunch showed tenacity during her service on the board, pushing hard for changes she believed in. He said she was fond of saying that school board members must stop relying on their wishbones and use their backbones.
Recalling Gil Burrough’s service to the school system, Jordan said Burroughs came to work as a physics teacher for the school system in 1968, serving also as a coach. Jordan said his own wife, who studied under Burroughs, always remembered him as an exceptional teacher. Burroughs served 27 years on the faculty and another 20 years on the school board.
He said Burroughs would sometimes come to board meetings carrying trash he found in the parking lot.
“When you see something that needs to be done, you become responsible for getting it done,” Jordan recalled him saying.
During the consent agenda portion of the meeting, Burroughs warned council members that they needed to keep an eye on a national trend toward grade inflation. He said that grade point averages (GPAs) had risen steadily since he began teaching, but student proficiency had not. He cited the growth of each year’s John A Holmes High School National Honor Society chapter. The number of students inducted each year has risen steadily since the chapter was founded, he said.
Burroughs said his observations were based on watching the phenomenon since he came to Holmes High as a new teacher. He said the student body has not increased significantly during that time.
“Are we stretching what students are capable of, or are we just riding the GPA?”
Burroughs asked. He told the school board that educators must demand excellence from their students.
“If we don’t have the expectation, we won’t get it,” he said.