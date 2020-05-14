RALEIGH — Starting this past week, additional school buses will bring internet access to Chowan County and other North Carolina communities without it to help more students connect to school online.
Governor Roy Cooper announced the plan to equip more school buses with hotspots following the announcement that K-12 public schools would continue remote learning through the end of this school year.
“In many communities, school buses are already delivering meals to students and their families. Now they’re delivering Wi-Fi for online learning,” Cooper said.
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Rob Jackson
noted that the district is very excited about this new opportunity to expand upon its Park-and-Learn Program through four wi-fi enabled buses.
“Once we receive the equipment, our Transportation Department will work with our Technology Department to install it on the buses,” he said. “We will use information from the schools to determine the best locations to place the buses to serve the most students in a safe place.”
As many as 280 more school buses will be equipped with Wi-Fi thanks to donations from AT&T, Google and Duke Energy Foundation. AT&T and Google are providing up to 100 Wi-Fi hot spots each and the Duke Energy Foundation is providing up to 80. The first 156 devices are expected to be delivered starting today to communities in 29 counties across the state.
At Cooper’s request, the state Department of Information Technology is working with the North Carolina Business Committee on Education (NCBCE) and Hometown Strong, as well as providers and other corporate partners, to help students who lack home internet access get connected during this time, including through installing Wi-Fi technology on more school buses.
The buses will travel to underserved areas in school districts and park in designated locations, such as a school nutrition meal distribution site or a grocery store, so students can use this temporary access to turn in assignments, download materials and connect with teachers. The drive-up Wi-Fi access will also be available for all residents in the communities to use to connect to healthcare providers, apply for unemployment, and access other critical information and services while exercising appropriate social distancing precautions.
These buses will join the hundreds of other free Wi-Fi hotspots from providers across the state who are already providing locations where residents can access the internet during this crisis.
Besides Chowan, schools in Avery, Bertie, Bladen, Burke, Caswell, Columbus, Duplin, Edgecombe, Franklin, Gaston, Gates, Halifax, Harnett, Hertford, Johnston, Martin, Montgomery, Northampton, Perquimans, Person, Randolph (includes Asheboro City Schools), Robeson, Sampson (includes Clinton City Schools), Scotland, Tyrrell, Vance, Wayne, Warren and Yadkin counties will receive the first 156 Wi-Fi hotspots.
Local school officials will determine the exact locations and schedules for school bus Wi-Fi hot spots in their communities.
Because this service is delivered through the district’s buses, school officials anticipate being able to develop a schedule to park the buses in multiple places, Jackson said. Bus locations and schedules will be announced once they are ready to roll.