Despite closing its facilities to students in mid-March, Edenton-Chowan Public Schools continue to serve Chowan County’s children.
Since the school closure began, ECPS has served 10,056 meals. Monday, March 30, was the largest service to date with 1,860 meals picked-up or delivered via yellow bus. The district will continue the service during the stay-at-home order as it has been deemed an Essential Service.
After Governor Roy Cooper extended the school closure to May 15, teachers and staff at White Oak and D.F. Walker Elementary Schools distributed iPads and Chromebooks to all K-5 students helping increase remote-learning opportunities. The school parking lots are great “Park-and-Learn” opportunities, as students and parents may stay in their cars and access the guest Wi-Fi network.
“This is a challenging time. In Chowan County, we are meeting this challenge with unbounded love, taking care of each other even as we meet the requirements of social-distancing and stay-at-home restrictions,” Assistant Superintendent Michael Sasscer wrote in an email.
He noted that on March 16, Edenton-Chowan Schools’ teachers were tasked with the unprecedented challenge to teach all students — to the standard of excellence our families have grown to expect — while each stays home.
”Every single teacher has faced this ask with an abundance of care, energy and unbounded love! The ECPS family remains committed to navigate this time with flexibility, understanding, and compassion for the needs of our community, so, together, we may rise!” Sasscer wrote.
Each school — White Oak, D.F. Walker, Chowan Middle and John A. Holmes High — prepared for e-learning thanks to the district’s investment in future-focused teaching. As part of the state’s digital learning plan, Edenton-Chowan Schools received a digital learning implementation grant in 2018. In each of the past two years, teachers participated in a “Digital Innovator” cohort.
”These cohorts have received monthly trainings on digital tools and how to design digital instruction. Digital Innovators coach and support their colleagues on best practices for virtual learning,” Sasscer said. “This moment has proven the work of these innovators to be invaluable, while positioning the school system to be future-ready!”
Elementary level grades began learning remotely March 17, while secondary schools — grades 6-12 — started March 20.
Students and families of Chowan Middle and John A. Holmes were connected and continuing the learning process through Canvas or Google Classroom.
”These digital platforms allow teachers to push digital content out to students, interact with students, manage learning activities, and invite families to view their child’s work. Every online task can be downloaded and completed offline should internet connectivity be an issue,” Sasscer said.
White Oak School and D.F. Walker Elementary began teaching remotely by providing learning packets to all students. “ECPS elementary teachers were not convinced packets were enough, so they dared greatly with the belief they too could offer an exceptional e-learning product. Elementary schools went to work to design and implement a rollout process for mobile devices, since traditional practice is to house computers at school.”
Superintendent Rob Jackson said that the teachers and staff continue to amaze in their adaptability and resiliency.“Work looks different, but our commitment to excellence has never been displayed better. Most importantly, our school community is learning just how important relationships are with our students,” he said.
Jackson said that the remote-learning effort has been very remarkable.
“Thank you for taking a mustard seed of a dream, moving mountains, and creating a new world of learning for our students!” he said in a word of thanks to the faculty and staff.
Each school distributed a device to every single student by March 27. On March 30, White Oak and D.F. Walker were to begin teaching virtually through either SeeSaw (K-2) or Google Classroom (3-5), while still providing hands-on resources to meet the age-appropriate needs of students.
Families may visit each school’s website or social media forums to find remote learning resources.
The district’s webpage provides information about where free wifi is offered. Each school has and will continue to communicate with families by phone, email or video to share how to access digital content and expectations for remote learning. Families may also visit each school’s website or social media forums to find information about how to receive tech support and when their child’s teacher is hosting office hours.
Additional remote learning resources for families can be found on the district’s website, https://sites.google.com/ecps.k12.nc.us/district/departments/technology-department/ecps-remote-learning/remote-learning-families?authuser=0.