Michelle Newsome of White Oak Elementary School was the 2020-21 Assistant Principal of the Year for Edenton/Chowan Schools. Other photos of the awards are available on the website at www.chowanherald.com.

On Jan. 11, an awards ceremony was held to honor district teachers and support staff for their hard work over the last two years.

Combining the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 ceremonies – because of the COVID-19 related cancellation last year – the ceremony was held in the auditorium of John A. Holmes High School just prior to the monthly Edenton-Chowan Board of Education meeting.

Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer and board members were on hand to confer awards and take photos with the honorees.

Awards were read out category and year of award, to discern between 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.

The awards were bestowed as follows:

National Distinguished ESEA/Title 1 School Award

• D.F. Walker Elementary School

National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Certification Renewal

• Shaunte’ Chappell - John. A Holmes

• Kathryn Milligan - White Oak Elementary

• June Proctor - White Oak Elementary

National Board for Professional Teaching

• Casey Spear - John A. Holmes

Exceptional Childrens’ Educator of Excellence

• Jennifer Nash-Dale - White Oak Elementary 2020-2021

• Miller Bryant - White Oak Elementary 2021-2022

Instructional Assistants of the Year

• Lucy McKellar - White Oak Elementary 2020-2021

• Tonia Walton - White Oak Elementary 2021-2022

• Rosalita Muro - D.F. Walker Elementary 2020-2021

• Brenda Wilson-Holley - D.F. Walker Elementary 2021-2022

• Shante White - Chowan Middle 2020-2021

• Ann Bond - Chowan Middle 2021-2022

• Patrice Bell - John A. Holmes 2020-2021

• Linda Leary - John A. Holmes 2021-2022

Teachers of the Year

• Jennifer Attkisson - White Oak Elementary 2020-2021 (also for the District)

• Catina Byrum - White Oak Elementary 2021-2022

• Jennifer White - D.F. Walker Elementary - 2020-2021

• Heather Terrell - D.F. Walker Elementary - 2021-2022

• Carisa Copeland - Chowan Middle - 2020-2021

• Christina Elmore - Chowan Middle - 2021-2022

• Chelsea Leary - John A. Holmes - 2020-2021

• Casey Spear - John A. Holmes - 2021-2022 (also for the District)

Brenda B. Winborne Beginning Teacher of the Year

• Evan Miller - Chowan Middle - 2020-2021

• Navila Castro - John A. Holmes - 2021-2022

NCCAT Beginning Teacher of the Year

• Kaitlyn Smith - D.F. Walker Elementary

Bus Drivers of the Year

• Aaron Coston - 2021-2022

Child Nutrition Manager of the Year

• Crystal Hall - John A. Holmes - 2020-2021 (currently employed in another district)

• Gwendolyn Brown - 2021-2022 Chowan Middle

Assistant Principal of the Year

• Michelle Newsome - White Oak Elementary - 2020-2021

• Sonya Rinehart - John A. Holmes - 2021-2022

Principal of the Year

• Michelle White - Chowan Middle - 2020-2021

• Michelle Newsome - White Oak Elementary - 2021-2022

2021-2022 Kenan Fellow

• LeAnn Nixon - White Oak Elementary

