On Jan. 11, an awards ceremony was held to honor district teachers and support staff for their hard work over the last two years.
Combining the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 ceremonies – because of the COVID-19 related cancellation last year – the ceremony was held in the auditorium of John A. Holmes High School just prior to the monthly Edenton-Chowan Board of Education meeting.
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer and board members were on hand to confer awards and take photos with the honorees.
Awards were read out category and year of award, to discern between 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.
The awards were bestowed as follows:
National Distinguished ESEA/Title 1 School Award
• D.F. Walker Elementary School
National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Certification Renewal
• Shaunte’ Chappell - John. A Holmes
• Kathryn Milligan - White Oak Elementary
• June Proctor - White Oak Elementary
National Board for Professional Teaching
• Casey Spear - John A. Holmes
Exceptional Childrens’ Educator of Excellence
• Jennifer Nash-Dale - White Oak Elementary 2020-2021
• Miller Bryant - White Oak Elementary 2021-2022
Instructional Assistants of the Year
• Lucy McKellar - White Oak Elementary 2020-2021
• Tonia Walton - White Oak Elementary 2021-2022
• Rosalita Muro - D.F. Walker Elementary 2020-2021
• Brenda Wilson-Holley - D.F. Walker Elementary 2021-2022
• Shante White - Chowan Middle 2020-2021
• Ann Bond - Chowan Middle 2021-2022
• Patrice Bell - John A. Holmes 2020-2021
• Linda Leary - John A. Holmes 2021-2022
Teachers of the Year
• Jennifer Attkisson - White Oak Elementary 2020-2021 (also for the District)
• Catina Byrum - White Oak Elementary 2021-2022
• Jennifer White - D.F. Walker Elementary - 2020-2021
• Heather Terrell - D.F. Walker Elementary - 2021-2022
• Carisa Copeland - Chowan Middle - 2020-2021
• Christina Elmore - Chowan Middle - 2021-2022
• Chelsea Leary - John A. Holmes - 2020-2021
• Casey Spear - John A. Holmes - 2021-2022 (also for the District)
Brenda B. Winborne Beginning Teacher of the Year
• Evan Miller - Chowan Middle - 2020-2021
• Navila Castro - John A. Holmes - 2021-2022
NCCAT Beginning Teacher of the Year
• Kaitlyn Smith - D.F. Walker Elementary
Bus Drivers of the Year
• Aaron Coston - 2021-2022
Child Nutrition Manager of the Year
• Crystal Hall - John A. Holmes - 2020-2021 (currently employed in another district)
• Gwendolyn Brown - 2021-2022 Chowan Middle
Assistant Principal of the Year
• Michelle Newsome - White Oak Elementary - 2020-2021
• Sonya Rinehart - John A. Holmes - 2021-2022
Principal of the Year
• Michelle White - Chowan Middle - 2020-2021
• Michelle Newsome - White Oak Elementary - 2021-2022
2021-2022 Kenan Fellow
• LeAnn Nixon - White Oak Elementary
