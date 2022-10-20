A full slate of school board hopefuls in Chowan County educated potential voters on their visions during a candidate forum Monday evening.
Hosted at American Legion Post 40 in Edenton, the forum was conducted over the course of two hours, with questions being posed to the candidates – Sherronne Battle, Ricky Browder, Nancy Heiniger, Tom Joyal, George Lewis, Maxine Mason and Lisa Perry – who each received an opportunity to respond to each topic mentioned.
Hailed as a community event, the forum attempted to offer a fair platform for each candidate to speak to voters directly. A crowd of about 85 came out.
Issues raised included support for teachers, school safety, community/parent outreach, annual budgeting, transparency, as well as the future of classrooms and learning.
On the topic of school safety and security, all of the candidates agreed that it was of vital importance, but some took different approaches.
“I’ve spoken to the sheriff and he’s not concerned about what’s outside [the schools], he’s worried about what’s inside,” Joyal claimed. “Some students are afraid to use the bathroom.”
Joyal said he had seen videos on YouTube allegedly from a school in Chowan County, where a fight was taking place.
“The principal has a key to get into each room, the children appear to be safe,” Battle said of John A. Holmes High School. “There were no children wandering hallways. I spoke with (Superintendent of Schools) Dr. (Michael) Sasscer and it doesn’t seem to be an issue. If there is, they deal with it on a case by case basis.”
Heiniger said schools cannot function properly inside if people do not feel safe and championed stronger discipline.
“Students cannot learn and teachers cannot teach if they do not feel safe,” Heiniger stressed. “We need a strong discipline policy that is clearly defined and has specific consequences aligned with it.”
Perry said teacher-student relationships are of the utmost importance.
“If you have a relationship with your student and they are actively engaged in learning, they’re not getting into trouble,” Perry noted. “Mental illness is a serious problem in this nation. We blame COVID and that didn’t help, depression is on the rise.”
Browder, an incumbent, said that curbing disciplinary issues starts at home with the parents.
“It is very important that our parents engage with their students and teach them the importance of behaving properly, being responsible for their actions and understanding that every action has a consequence,” Browder said. “I’ve figured out in 20 years of coaching that our kids have changed.”
Browder said students in 2022 are facing the pressures of social media.
Fellow incumbent Mason said that teachers are trained on threat assessment and that social-emotional learning may be key to stopping violence.
“Get parents involved and get them to talk to their children. Our strategic plan helps to identify where children are socially and emotionally,” Mason said. “It takes everybody working together.”
Lewis referenced the assault on a school resource officer at JAH this past May, which led to the student perpetrator being allowed to walk at graduation after a closed session decision by the school board. He later called said closed session “disastrous.”
“The superintendent was undermined by higher-ups,” Lewis said. “I pledge to work with (Edenton Police) Chief (Henry) King and (Chowan County) Sheriff (Scooter) Basnight to restore the trust that their officers, the administration, students and teachers have in the board of education. I will not second guess our SROs.”
Speaking on the state of the classroom in 2022 and beyond, some candidates expressed hope in the future, while others stressed the need for emphasis on CTE and trades courses.
Mason pointed out that ECPS had zero low-performing schools in the past academic year and said the future looks bright.
“We have teachers who are teaching to make sure all students’ needs are addressed so they can graduate ready for the world,” Mason said. “Our teachers want our children to achieve and we are preparing them as digital innovators. Great things are happening in our school system.”
Browder focused heavily on CTE.
“We want to open doors for every student when they walk across the stage, whether it’s a four year school, military, or community college,” Browder said. “Next Monday we are revealing the Anatomage table [at JAH]. It is the only 3D human anatomy system where users can visualize anatomy exactly as they would in a fresh cadaver.”
Browder said that the table can help health science, animal science and a new veterinary technology class as well. He cited it as an example of CTE courses taking center stage in the future.
“The pandemic has forever changed the way we have (to teach),” Heiniger noted. “Remote learning will continue. Private, charter and hybrid schools will continue to grow as children provide the best fit for their child.”
Heiniger said that challenges in rural districts like Edenton-Chowan include staffing classrooms adequately while also not getting sidetracked by societal trends. She mentioned arithmetic, critical thinking and problem solving as the “primary focus.”
Her opponent Battle suggested channeling students’ love for technology or desire for trade class options.
“Some children want one thing, others are interested in trades. It’s important that we accommodate the needs of all children,” Battle said. “We need to make sure we have technology and training available so they can go out there and be a doctor and be a lawyer, but also be an HVAC technician and a plumber.”
Lewis said broadband access countywide will be critical moving into the future. He also stressed a partnership between community, parents and businesses to be successful as well as focus on STEM courses and the “Three R’s” in schools.
“We need to focus on trades and job training, the service industry; a lot is coming here with [the] Sandy Point [development],” Lewis said. “We need to train folks to get good paying jobs but also hit that high-tech fiber and information technology (IT).”
Joyal bashed previous revisions of social studies curricula in North Carolina and said that real history rather than revisionist history should be taught in schools.
“I’ve taught a lot of kids to be successful adults… And the American Dream has been taken out of social studies,” Joyal said. “The basics are what we need and that’s where we have to focus, as well as respect for adults in the school including teachers and staff.”
Perry concluded by also pushing for high-speed internet in rural Chowan County, while also advocating for high-quality teachers.
“We need to have highly qualified teachers, we are losing kids to their cell phones and social media and things they are entertained with,” she said.
Early voting begins Oct. 20. Election Day is Nov. 8.