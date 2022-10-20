A full slate of school board hopefuls in Chowan County educated potential voters on their visions during a candidate forum Monday evening.

Hosted at American Legion Post 40 in Edenton, the forum was conducted over the course of two hours, with questions being posed to the candidates – Sherronne Battle, Ricky Browder, Nancy Heiniger, Tom Joyal, George Lewis, Maxine Mason and Lisa Perry – who each received an opportunity to respond to each topic mentioned.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.