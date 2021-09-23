Chowan school and county officials have agreed on a plan that is expected to shave a year of construction time off the John A. Holmes High School project and reduce its costs by as much as $1.5 million.
Rick Ott of M.B. Kahn Construction presented the single-phase plan to the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education at its Sept. 14 meeting.
The school board endorsed the plan, and it also garnered a unanimous vote of support from the Chowan Board of Commissioners Monday night.
The new plan should allow construction of the new high school to be completed by July 2024 — about a year earlier than the previous multi-phase plan.
The school board in June approved a design for the new John A. Holmes High School that project architect Mary Brehler of architectural firm LS3P says will honor Edenton’s historic architecture while also setting the stage for the future.
Chowan County officials and Edenton-Chowan Schools officials are eyeing a budget for constructing the new school that won’t exceed $50 million.
Ott has repeatedly assured school officials that he is managing the process with a view to staying within budget.
Ott has said controlling costs for the project is “of utmost concern.”
Ott told the school board in June that building a new school on a campus that is occupied is a big challenge and would drive many of the decisions about when the work is scheduled and how it’s completed.
The new plan, which includes relocating students for a period of time to classrooms on the second floor of the former D.F. Walker School on North Oakum Street, is intended to eliminate many of those complications that would be associated with working around students in the existing classrooms at the high school.
Ott said it also could cut some costs. He noted that some costs are not directly related to how long construction takes, but others are. And if contractors have to stage for construction more than once that can drive costs up significantly, he said.
Ott said the single-phase plan could save $1.5 million in overall construction costs.
County officials already had plans to renovate the second floor of the former D.F. Walker School building. The projected cost for renovating that building is $3 million.
The county now plans to expedite renovations in order to accommodate the new plan to teach high school students in the building while the new high school is being built.
County Manager Kevin Howard said Monday the county plans to proceed with the work at the former D.F. Walker Building “as soon as possible.”