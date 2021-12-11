Following a social media threat of violence on Friday, John A. Holmes High School released all students promptly around 11:30 a.m.
The threat, which was forwarded to local law enforcement and Holmes officials around mid-morning, featured a student stating they would “shoot up” the school.
The students that were involved in making the threat were swiftly identified and detained at their location.
The threat against the school was later deemed to not be credible by law enforcement.
Chowan County Sheriff Edward Basnight said via telephone that his office is still investigating the incident and that social media has caused the issue to explode.
“Social media caused this to blow up beyond measure, but we have nothing dangerous to report so far, luckily,” Basnight said. “My office is doing everything we can to get to the bottom of this. The safety of the kids is the most important thing here.”
Edenton-Chowan Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer said via statement that the book bags of all students involved were searched by law enforcement officials.
“There were no firearms on campus,” Sasscer said. “Due to heightened anxiety, the high school was dismissed in an orderly fashion. Students have safely returned to their homes.”
The threat in Edenton comes in the same week that threats were made against Camden High School and that a student was found with a loaded weapon aboard a bus bound for Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City.
Tensions at schools across the country have been running higher than normal following the shooting at an Oxford, Mich. high school on Nov. 30.
A rising number of nationwide school threats have followed in its wake.
However, most of these threats have lacked credibility or plausibility, such as the threat made against John A. Holmes.
“Historically if there is a shooting elsewhere, there is a call for increased security at our schools,” said Sheriff Basnight. “It breaks my heart that these kids have to go through this.”
Sasscer made it clear that there is no imminent threat of violence or danger for any student at the high school or at any school in the ECPS district and hopes the community can breathe easier over the weekend.
“We are going to keep working on it until we can confidently step away,” Sheriff Basnight added. “We live in an uncertain world where kids can go online and see this violence happening and don’t know what to think. Social media can be a useful tool, but some of these students were using it in a harmful way.”
