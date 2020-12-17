Edenton-Chowan Public Schools Board of Education learned of a plan for when some remote learning students will return to school next academic semester, which starts in January. On September 17, Governor Roy Cooper authorized K-5 schools to return to in-person learning under Plan A. Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education elected to wait to transition the elementary schools to Plan A until Jan. 7, 2021.
During the Tuesday, Dec. 8, board meeting, Superintendent Michael Sasscer shared results of a recent survey of remote students at White Oak and D.F. Walker schools.
“We have 172 remote learners at White Oak. When we contacted those families to ask what their remote-learning choice would be, 74% (125 students) elected to return to in-person learning. At D.F Walker, 72% (134 students) choose to return to in-person learning.”
The district hopes to host open houses Jan. 5 and Jan. 6. Their plan is to have current in-person students stay remote those two days, so those students choosing to come back face-to-face can come to school to learn classroom and health expectations.
“As groups come in on the 5th and 6th, we will provide orientation, as well as bring parents in at individually scheduled times for an open house scenario, where they can meet and greet their child’s teachers and learn our processes and what health systems that we have so we can be successful on January 7th,” Sasscer said.
Because more students will be in the D.F. Walker/White Oak complex, the school district will reduce some social distancing from 6 feet to 3 feet, which health officials say still has an impact on reducing and mitigating the spread of COVID, Sasscer said.
“So in classrooms, on buses and in cafeterias, that’s where we would see that reduction from 6 feet to 3 feet,” he said. “In spaces in the building such as any common spaces, students will still maintain 6-foot social distancing.”
Secondary schools remain on Plan B and await Cooper’s decision to release 6-12 schools to Plan A. The school system has noted the need to provide greater support for remote learners and are working on a creative solution to meet the desires for more in-person learning opportunities. At a minimum, it hopes to host in-person tutoring sessions each Wednesday in a localized setting, such as on the John A. Holmes High School and Chowan Middle School campuses.
“We’re looking at the Armory as an opportunity to stage these and at the middle school as an opportunity to invite friends to come to learn with their teachers,” Sasscer said.
“We want to make it more formalized on a weekly basis and possibly fund it through coronavirus relief funds. We have identified some dollars that we can look externally to bring in extra tutors to specifically address those targeted needs students may have.”
In other matters, Gene Jordan and Paul Clifton were sworn in as newly elected board members. Joan White, who was also re-elected in November, will be sworn in at a later meeting, said Sarah Hare, administrative assistant to Sasscer.
The board selected Jordan to serve as board chair, while Jean Bunch will serve as vice chairman.
In other matters, D.F. Walker school is one of two finalists for designation as a 2020 Title 1 Distinguished School of High Progress.
“This is the second year in a row our Hornets have been recognized for this prize achievement,” Sasscer said. “I’m extremely proud of our teachers, staff and leadership for creating processes and systems that sustain excellence every year.”