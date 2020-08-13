Edenton-Chowan Schools announce the following open house schedule. Face covering must be worn if possible to all events.
- John A. Holmes High School will have an open house for 9th-graders from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 17. It held one for 10th- through 12th-graders on Aug. 12. Receive your schedule, meet your teachers, and receive your Chromebook (must pay $25 fee).
- Chowan Middle School’s open houses will be held the week of Aug. 24. Teachers will be contacting their students’ parents or guardians to arrange a time for them to come and visit the school. These will be in small groups.
- D.F. Walker Elementary School will host open houses with week of Aug. 17. Like CMS, teachers will call parents and guardians to arrange for an open house time. They will be done in small groups.
- White Oak Elementary School will host open houses Aug. 17-21. According to Principal Sheila Evans, parents whose children are participating in in-person learning will be called to set up individual appointments for open house. For students enrolled in remote learning, parents will be called to set up times to come to the school so they can learn how to use the various apps that will be used this year.
The district is offering in-person and remote-learning options for the first semester of the school year. They will assess whether both options will continue later this academic year.
On a side note, while in school, students will only be able to wear either the school-issued face masks or the school spirit face-covering available through the school’s website.