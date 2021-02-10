Edenton-Chowan Schools’ operations will not be impacted by a recent request by Governor Roy Cooper and State Department of Public Instruction to reopen schools for in-person learning.
Superintendent Michael Sasscer discussed the letter sent by the state and other matters with the Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education during a meeting February 2 at the district’s technology center.
Sasscer noted that the General Assembly filed Senate Bill 37, in-person learning choice for families. The state Senate approved the bill Tuesday, after press deadline. It now goes to the House for approval. If approved by the House, the bill will go to Gov. Roy Cooper for his signature.
“If passed, the bill will require school systems to open under Plan A or B and follow all DHHS Health protocols outlined in the Strong Schools North Carolina Public Health toolkit,” he said. “At this time there is not a recommendation that changes how Edenton-Chowan Schools is currently operating. I’m thankful to our board, school leaders and amazing teachers who positioned us to best respond to our children’s needs with face-to-face learning since the beginning of this year. We will continue to explore how we can enhance our in-person and remote learning opportunities.”
In other matters, the board learned that architecture firm LS3P is using the public input it gathered recently to guide its designs for a new high school at the current John A. Holmes High School campus in Edenton.
The board and LS3P representatives will meet during the quarterly meeting Feb. 16. Sasscer said LS3P hopes to have preliminary drawings available at the meeting for the board to see.
“That meeting will be in a chance to sit down with LS3P Architects and see first-hand the renderings that they’re working on currently for the high school project,” he said. “As the community engaged with LS3P through online surveys, they’ve gathered a lot of information about what the project should be, and what would need to be to be successful.”
Sasscer said he recently had a virtual meeting with the architects and saw some of the models that are coming together.
“I was just blown away by how they’ve captured all the conversation and the input that’s being shared, the detail of the model, the care to the architectural design, and the need to preserve the things that are dear to our community have,” he said. “We’ve just been incredibly appreciative of the care and the commitment of this team to listen and put in that extra time and effort to get it right.”
A representative from MB Khan will also be there to help the board understand some of the computer models.
One of the questions that came up during the public input sessions involved the school’s auditorium and whether the E.A. Swain Auditorium would be refurbished.
At the present time, the plans for the new school auditorium call for a little over 300 seats. Sasscer suggested that the board visit the Bertie High School’s new auditorium during its quarterly meeting, which they agreed to do.
In other matters, the board received the insurance inspection report from Director of Maintenance Chris Brabble.
He noted that the report is done to see what safety issues are impacting the district’s premiums.
Some of the things that were noted were egress windows that were blocked at the White Oak/D.F. Walker complex.
“Some of those were found to be blocked by furniture,” he said. “Some of that has to do with our COVID restrictions and trying to space and move things around. We were having to put furniture in places that just happened to end up in front of that window. We are in the process of rectifying those issues and situations as we speak.”
They also worked with an electrical company to change some of the wiring at John A. Holmes High School to lessen the use of extension cords, which have been used to power lighting in classrooms and industrial arts equipment.
The school district also is working with the principals to eliminate the use of personal microwaves and other item that use electricity in classrooms and other areas. Because it is a school, commerical-grade equipment has to be used.
“One of the principals made mention that just about every classroom has at least one of those things in it,” Brabble said of the personal microwaves. “And when we look at that, it affects our premium as to what we pay. If there is a problem, and we have a fire that is determined to have been caused by a personal microwave onsite, then they’re not going to they’re not going to pay.”
In other matters, the board learned about the P3 Strategic Vision. An article featuring the academic program will be in an upcoming edition of the Chowan Herald.