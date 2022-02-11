The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education voted to extend their indoor mask requirement at least one more month.
At the Feb. 1 board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer brought forward a recommendation that the board consider continuing the mask requirement until March.
Dr. Sasscer noted the continually high trends of COVID-19 in Chowan County (36.02 percent positivity rate as of Jan. 28) and staff opinion as the driving factors behind the recommendation.
At the January board meeting, ECPS staff had voted by a large margin to continue the indoor masking requirement, with roughly 70 percent opting to continue. That was a large shift in the opposite direction after many staff members indicated their willingness to shift to optional masking in December.
At the most recent February meeting, that number held at around 63 percent voting in favor of continuing the requirement.
A total of 35 percent of ECPS staff voted to make masks optional indoors. Only 1.1 percent voted for no masks at all.
“Our February data holds similar to January,” noted Dr. Sasscer. “Sixty-three percent of our staff decided to stay as is and 79 percent of staff agreed that we delay a transition plan [to optional masks].”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, only one member of the public spoke out on the issue: Tom Joyal.
Joyal, who has no children in the ECPS school district, once again railed against the decisions made by the board and their alleged “push for vaccinations” using a public health toolkit.
Board member Jean Bunch put forward a motion to approve Dr. Sasscer’s recommendation. Board member Joan White seconded the motion. Chairman Gene Jordan asked for board discussion.
Board member Ricky Browder, who regularly votes against mask requirements, spoke out just before the vote.
“We pride ourselves in being data driven. The data continues to compound itself that putting our children in masks is detrimental to their health, especially fifth grade and down,” Browder said. “I’m not advocating that we totally do away with masks altogether, even though that’s my personal preference. But I do believe that we do need to put it in the hands of the parents and make it optional for them. We don’t need to ostracize them.”
Browder then referenced the United Kingdom, which has recently taken to rolling back COVID-19 restrictions in an effort to “return to normalcy.”
“At some point in time we’ve got to free ourselves and start living again,” Browder said. “At what point do we do that? I just ask that we please give great consideration to just make it an option.”
Board member Paul Clifton then asked Dr. Sasscer if there has been any additional or change to quarantine guidelines.
“I continue to advocate on deaf ears,” Dr. Sasscer replied. “But the quarantine guideline has gone from 14 days to 10 days and now five days. So it lessens the burden to families and affording childcare, we are blessed to have a shorter quarantine period. [The quarantine period] is not as impactful as it once was.”
Hearing no further discussion, Jordan called for the vote.
The vote ended 5-2 in favor of continuing the requirement, with Browder and Clifton dissenting.
Other business conducted by the board included:
• The board heard two additional public comments, the first was from Nichole Hughes on safety concerns at John A. Holmes. The second came from Chowan Commissioners Chair Bob Kirby, who thanked the board for their expeditious application for a needs based grant for the high school construction project;
• Dr. Sasscer informed the board that BOE school visits will take place on Feb. 23 and visit all four district schools;
• The board heard a 2020-2021 data presentation from Chief Academic Officer Sheila Evans regarding student growth and meeting academic targets. ECPS maintained a 95 percent participation rate in testing in all areas except work keys. 5 out of 5 tested groups at D.F. Walker met or exceeded growth, while 14/24 groups district wide met or exceeded growth. ECPS is mirroring state growth trends;
• Proposed budget committees were introduced. Sheila Evans, Gene Jordan and Joan White will head the Instructional Committee. Dr. Jana Rawls, Gil Burroughs, Paul Clifton and Maxine Mason will head the Personnel Committee. Chris Brabble, Ricky Browder and Jean Bunch will head the Capital Committee. These committee assignments will rotate yearly. Committee meetings for 2022-2023 budget planning will take place between March 21-31. A budget should be finalized by May to send to the county commissioners;
• The board voted unanimously (Burroughs motioned, White seconded) to agree to a Child Adolescent Day Treatment MOU/MOA. Trillium – a local mental health resources organization – offered day treatment services to children at the White Oak/D.F. Walker campus. A classroom would be licensed for day treatment care and qualified personnel would have to be hired. There will be no cost to the school board for this;
• The board voted unanimously (Browder motioned, White seconded) to consider Terracon – an engineering consulting firm – to complete the USDA Environmental Report as part of the high school construction project. The cost will be $5,000 and be in direct service to M.B. Kahn’s current contract with the board; and
• The board voted unanimously (Browder motioned, Clifton seconded) to re-nominate Browder to join the 2022 North Carolina School Boards Association Legislative Committee Service, which he was on prior. If appointed, he will serve another two years. Browder thanked the board for the opportunity.
