Edenton-Chowan Schools officials are keeping a close eye on both COVID-19 cases and the school district's own policies as infections fueled by the delta variant continue to rise.
"As cases rise in the community, we continue to experience student quarantines and positive cases," Superintendent Michael Sasscer said Aug. 27. "Our protocols are having a similar impact as they did in January and February when we saw elevated positivity rates and cases. We continue to monitor our response and stand ready to adjust our protocols to meet the needs of a changing landscape."
The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education scheduled a special meeting Tuesday, Aug. 31 to discuss the school district's health protocols. The meeting took place after the deadline for this story.
So far the precautions being taken in Edenton-Chowan Schools appear to be successful, according to school officials.
"Overall, our number one attribute that has made our response successful is the care, commitment and can-do spirit our staff display on a daily basis," Sasscer said. "We stand together to keep teaching and learning a priority while maintaining the health of our school family."
The rise in cases in the community is also being watched closely by Vidant-Chowan Hospital.
"Although we currently have the resources to serve patients seeking our care, we are concerned that this may be impacted if the virus continues its rapid spread," hospital spokeswoman Kelly Herr said Aug. 27. "That is why we need all eligible community members to receive their vaccine as soon as possible."
Herr said Friday that across the Vidant system there were 162 inpatients with COVID-19, with about about 87 of those being people who have not been vaccinated against the virus.
Of those 162 inpatients, 46 are in the ICU and 26 require ventilators, Herr added.
The Vidant system has nine hospitals and 1,708 licensed beds. Among the hospitals are Vidant Chowan in Edenton, Vidant Bertie in Windsor and Roanoke-Chowan Hospital in Ahoskie.
"Exact bed count on any given day depends on staffing and resources," Herr said.
Herr said Friday that she only had numbers systemwide and was not able to provide data specific to Vidant Chowan Hospital. The Centers for Disease Control's COVID-19 data tracker on Monday showed 31 new hospital admissions in Chowan over a seven-day period ending Saturday. The tracker also showed 80 new COVID cases reported in the county over a seven-day period ending Sunday.
The Edenton-Chowan Schools website encourages parents to keep their children home if they are sick.
"We continue to work diligently to provide healthy spaces for our children to learn," states the "Stay-Home Reminder" on the website. "Please help us by keeping your child and siblings home if either are symptomatic. Keeping sick children home is one of the best ways to keep our schools open and all children healthy."
Mask-wearing is optional in the Edenton-Chowan Schools as the 2021-22 school year starts. The district website notes that even if students choose not to wear a mask all the time, they may choose to wear one in more crowded areas.
"The choice to wear a mask may be flexible," the website states. "A student may choose to wear a mask in a crowded area such as a hallway or locker room or take it off while completing independent classwork. Wearing a mask is a way to reduce the spread of COVID and will help reduce quarantines."
Edenton-Chowan Schools administrators also remind students and parents that federal law requires that masks be worn on school and activity buses.
Under guidelines from Albemarle Regional Health Services, anyone who is within six feet for greater than 15 minutes to a positive case is considered a close contact and will be quarantined if there is a positive COVID test, according to the school district's website.
All positive cases must be quarantined for 10 days and close contacts will be quarantined for 10 days unless documentation is provided of seven days since exposure with a negative PCR COVID-19 test on day five; the person is 12 years old or older and fully vaccinated; the person has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past three months; or both the positive case and close contact are properly masked.
The website states: "ECPS will continue to thoroughly clean and disinfect buildings and buses throughout the day."