The Edenton-Chowan Schools are preparing to teach new social studies standards that continue to generate controversy around the state because of hot-button topics such as Critical Race Theory.
Sheila Evans, the school district’s chief academic officer, in a report to the school board at its June 29 meeting noted the State Board of Education approved new social studies standards in February.
Since then the district has been “diving in” and learning about the standards, Evans said, explaining that much of the learning so far has focused on understanding what is a continuation from previous standards and what is new.
The standards mainly deal with skills students need to develop, she said. “Our teachers understand the need to grab onto the verbs in the standards,” Evans said.
Evans mentioned there has been much political debate about the new standards and a bill currently before the N.C. General Assembly would delay implementation for one year.
Edenton-Chowan Schools staff supports a one-year delay because it would give teachers and staff more time for training, Evans said.
“We’re going to be ready either way,” she said.
In neighboring Perquimans County, the school board has not yet discussed the new standards, school officials said. Other school districts in the area may be broaching the topic in the weeks ahead.
The new standards include an emphasis on concepts of social justice and social injustice, Evans said.
She said controversy regarding the standards is centered on topics that are much-debated, such as the 1619 Project, Critical Race Theory, and Black Lives Matter.
Board member Ricky Browder said not everyone supports the new standards. The vote on the State Board of Education to approve the standards was 7-5, which Browder called “not a ‘slam dunk,’” and he noted Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has blasted the new standards.
“There seems to be a great deal of opposition across the state,” Browder said.
A Fordham Institute report gave the state a “D” on civics standards and “F” on American History standards, characterizing the standards as broad, vague and poorly worded, Browder said.
Browder also cited a report by Terry Stoops, director of the John Locke Foundation’s Center for Effective Education, that found plagiarism from Wikipedia in some of the definitions in the glossary that is part of the standards.
“I’m disappointed,” said Browder, who said he doesn’t understand why the schools should be rushing to adopt standards he believes are inadequate. He said he believes that with more time standards could be developed that are better and more rigorous.
“I just think that it would be in our best interest to hit the pause button,” Browder said.
Browder said he believes citizens need a voice and there should be a public forum on the standards before moving forward.
Board member Jean Bunch said she believes it’s important to note that the Fordham Institute is an “ultra-conservative” think tank.
Browder responded by claiming the writers of curriculum standards are at the opposite end of the spectrum, “ultra-liberal.”
Board Chairman Gene Jordan said most Americans are not at either extreme and told the board he is confident the schools will find an appropriate way to teach social studies that will meet the standards and work for all students.
Board member Joan White said she believes the board will trust educators to do what they are trained to do.
White said she believes the standards recognize that there are “difficult conversations” that have been held back and that need to occur.
Sonya Rinehart, an assistant principal at John A. Holmes High School, said teachers are working to provide more project-based learning opportunities for students. Skills students will work on include understanding cause and effect, reading and analyzing documents, and understanding multiple perspectives.
William Ledford, also an assistant principal at the high school, said the goal is a well-rounded education for students, and everything teachers at John A. Holmes High School and throughout the district do is focused toward that end.
Ledford noted that the typical course of study for high school students would be world history in ninth-grade, civics and government in tenth-grade, American history in eleventh-grade, and a new economics and personal finance course in the tenth- or eleventh-grade.
Rinehart said teaching strategies in social studies will include guest speakers, renewed attention to international studies, real-life scenarios, and civic participation.
Ledford said teachers are ready to help students explore issues and make informed decisions.