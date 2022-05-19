Chowan County schools will soon be seeing a major overhaul in their phone systems after an approved upgrade to VOIP (voice over internet protocol).
The Chowan County Board of Commissioners recently approved a request from Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer to utilize Public School Building Repair & Renovation Funds (PSBRRF) from the North Carolina Education Lottery to be put towards phone upgrades.
Edenton-Chowan Schools should be seeing around $300,000 this year and $500,000 next year for building improvements and repairs.
The ECPS Board of Education unanimously approved the proposal on April 5 following a motion from Jean Bunch and a second from Gil Burroughs.
The county commissioners voted unanimously on May 2 to approve the utilization of funds following a motion from Commissioner Ellis Lawrence.
Typically PSBRRF funds are allocated across the 100 counties in the state for school upgrades. $300,000,000 was totaled for the first year in North Carolina, while $500,000,000 was totaled for next year.
During the April 5 BOE meeting, ECPS Chief Technology Officer Kerry Mebane brought forward the phone upgrade plan and encouraged the board to back it.
According to Mebane, the phone systems throughout the school district are aging at over 25 years old. Simple issues such as rain storms can slow them down or cause difficulties.
“CenturyLink is providing fewer technicians to repair our phones and wiring closet issues, many have retired and there is only one left in the area,” Mebane said. “Parts for our handsets are no longer in production and having to find parts to replace our broken handsets is very expensive. The CenturyLink system is failing and not being improved.”
Mebane said that sometimes ECPS can purchase handsets from other school districts that have replaced their legacy phone system. Eventually, however, there will be none left.
“We are looking to move to a more cost effective, modern system that will carry us forward,” Mebane told the board. “It should be with us for a long time.”
Mebane explained that VOIP phone systems operate over a wide area network (WAN) and are cloud based. This leads to improved communication across the district and better flexibility when transporting handsets.
For example, if Dr. Sasscer wants to relocate his office from the central services building on Oakum Street to Chowan Middle School. While this is unlikely, if he would want to do so, all he has to do is unplug the new handset and take it with him. His extension would remain the same.
Mebane told the board that the new VOIP system would allow schools to improve the paging system, bell scheduling, standard announcements, weather announcements, door access and call quality and volume. Caller ID will also be included.
Another neat feature of the new phone system? Direct extension dialing across the district. If Dr. Sasscer wanted to call Principal Michelle Newsome at White Oak, all he would have to do is enter her district extension and he would be able to phone her directly.
In addition, the schools can have as many calls open as they like. Currently, they are restricted to a few lines open at a time.
Mebane said that the VOIP system would comply with both Kari’s Law and Ray Baum’s Law while improving the means of issuing lockdown announcements.
Kari’s Law ensures that 911 can always be directly reached from a multi-line telephone system, rather than having to dial another number first.
Ray Baum’s law requires that first responders have the necessary information needed to pinpoint the “dispatchable location,” and quickly reach a 911 caller regardless of the device they dial from, or their exact location inside a large building.
With the VOIP system, 911 dispatch can locate exactly which classroom the call is coming from. The current legacy phone system at ECPS is not subject to the laws currently.
Mebane explained that the funds from the PSBRRF will be used to purchase the new handsets and deploy them across the district.
With two unanimous votes from both the Chowan Board of Education and Chowan Commissioners, the path is clear for the new system to begin its rollout.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.