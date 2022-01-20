The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) held a virtual scoping meeting on Jan. 11 for the Timbermill Wind Farm project in Chowan County.
The meeting, which lasted roughly an hour, was spent predominantly checking names off of a list of attendees. The actual presentation took 15 to 20 minutes.
The meeting was moved online due to the increased transmission of COVID-19, thanks to the Omicron variant.
A 607-page permit draft application and request for scoping meeting was recently submitted on behalf of Timbermill Wind (owned by Apex Clean Energy) to the NCDEQ in November.
The application was prepared by Merjent, Inc., an environmental consulting firm based out of Minneapolis.
Scoping meetings, as defined by NCDEQ, are opportunities to meet with the DEQ staff as well as other local, state and federal officials who will ultimately review applications. Applicants can explain their project and get agency feedback before they apply for permits.
Scoping meetings are typically designed for complex projects that may need local, state and federal review.
Local attendees included the Chowan County Board of Commissioners (Chair Bob Kirby, Ron Cummings, Dr. Ellis Lawrence, Manager Kevin Howard) and State Sen. Bob Steinburg. Regional attendees included representatives from the Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Fort Bragg, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
Representatives from the town of Edenton, City of Elizabeth City, City of Norfolk, Harvey Point Defense Testing Activity and USCG Elizabeth City were not present, despite being immediate local stakeholders.
A brief recap of the project was given to those in attendance.
The 189-megawatt Timbermill Wind project is anticipated to construct 45 turbines on 6,300 acres in southeastern Chowan County, in mostly agricultural or timberland areas.
Only 100 acres of that 6,300 is to be taken out of current production or use by farmers.
The wind farm will be fully operational by the end of 2023 and is projected to bring in $800,000 in annual tax revenue, which would make the farm the largest taxpayer in Chowan County.
Permits will be required for the project by NCDEQ, the NC Utilities Commission, the FAA and the Army Corps of Engineers.
Nate Pedder, Mid-Atlantic Project Developer for Apex Clean Energy, gave updates on some of the permit application processes.
“Timbermill received formal military clearance in July 2021 from the [Department of Defense] Siting Clearinghouse, ROTHR (Relocatable Over-the-Horizon Radar) and USSOUTHCOM (U.S. Southern Command) as well as the FAA,” Pedder said.
Pedder continued, saying that all 45 turbine locations except Turbine 20 have received Determinations of No Hazard for flight navigation. He anticipates Turbine 20 to receive the determination between the end of January and March.
Turbine 20 will be located in the center of the project between Greenhall Road in Chowan County and West Bear Swamp Road in Perquimans County, in a patch of farmland.
The meteorological towers that are scheduled to be installed will also receive Determinations of No Hazard in the coming months, Pedder said.
The official permit application is scheduled to be filed for the Timbermill project in February, with a public hearing and permit decision sometime between March and April.
The current draft application from Timbermill includes applicant information, the project overview and schedule, a narrative description of facility design and components, a description of construction and decommissioning processes, a description of civil and military airspace and descriptions of local environment and human settlement impacts.
During the open question period at the end of the meeting, Kirby inquired with Brian Wrenn – Director of the Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources for NCDEQ – on the status of a locally crafted report on the project.
The report, which – according to Kirby – was put together primarily by James Robison, former Chairman of the Chowan County Republican Party, claims that Chowan County will lose a net $7 million from the proposed wind farm.
Wrenn told Kirby that any economic evaluation would be handled by the Army Corps of Engineers in the near future.
