Those eager for the proposed Sears Building renovation in downtown Edenton will have to wait, as the project has been put on hold.
Andrew Martschenko, President of the Parity Fund for Sustainable Development, presented a plan to the Edenton Historic Preservation Commission in July that would see the old Sears building receive new life.
The original hope was to renovate the building with a mixed use space that would incorporate retail opportunities downstairs and living options upstairs.
Martschenko spoke on the stoppage of progress during a recent interview.
“We have decided to move away from it,” Martschenko said. “We still believe in Edenton and in Sandy Point, but we have a few huge investors waiting for prices.”
Sandy Point, the large-scale development long proposed for the area between Soundside Road and the Albemarle Sound bridge, is under the jurisdiction of Martschenko’s firm.
Martschenko later said that his group inquired about town as to potential rent costs for upstairs spaces at the Sears building. Estimates ranged from $700 to $1,200.
This fluctuation and inconsistency in prices from various sources, caused some uncertainty amongst investors.
“The investors asked, why invest in something where you don’t know how much you’d be making,” Martschenko explained. “So we decided to back off. If local investors wanted to invest in it, that’s a different story.”
Martschenko said that once things get moving at Sandy Point, the group may come back to consider the Sears building again.
“This is sad news for me, I’ve put a ton of work into it,” Martschenko said. “We’re not giving up on it… All of our money is [currently] sunk into Sandy Point. Once we get rolling, we may look back again.”