Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley made a campaign stop in Chowan County last Wednesday, meeting with a group of residents in downtown Edenton.

Beasley, the former Chief Justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, spent much of the day stumping in northeast North Carolina, stopping in Moyock, Camden, Hertford and later in the day – Bertie County.

