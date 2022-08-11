Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley made a campaign stop in Chowan County last Wednesday, meeting with a group of residents in downtown Edenton.
Beasley, the former Chief Justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, spent much of the day stumping in northeast North Carolina, stopping in Moyock, Camden, Hertford and later in the day – Bertie County.
Facing off against Beasley this November is U.S. Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), who is also vying for a soon-to-be open seat vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC).
Budd visited northeast North Carolina during the primary race in February.
During Beasley’s speech, roughly 20 minutes, she railed against Budd, who she claims has been taking money from special and corporate interests.
Beasley also spoke about her views on education, abortion, gun violence, climate change and broadband access.
In regards to a resident question about education, Beasley said she is “fully in support of investing in education.”
“What we saw during this pandemic was that so many of our children didn’t have broadband or the proper technology, and so many of our teachers also didn’t have the broadband or technology for virtual learning to be successful,” Beasley said. “We must do more. Teachers need support and children need support.”
Beasley also mentioned a 2021 report from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction that stated one-third of third graders in the state were retained on their reading scores.
“This has been a tough time for people and the Senate must invest,” Beasley said.
On the issue of abortion, Beasley said that she would “fully support and would vote to codify Roe v. Wade,” which was recently overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
“I wish it had already been done,” Beasley said of codifying Roe.
One question asked about gun safety and gun rights – Beasley responded by saying she comes from “a family that hunts.”
Beasley said that the issue of gun violence is important for responsible gun owners who “also believe that firearms should not be in the hands of people who cannot use them responsibly.”
Mentioning the recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Beasley said that she supports universal background checks and red flag laws.
“There is absolutely no reason to have weapons of war on the streets,” she said.
Towards the conclusion of the event, Beasley answered questions on rural investment and environmental concerns.
Beasley told the audience that investing in rural areas is important to keep young people here and that disparity gaps in northeast North Carolina must be addressed to compete against areas like the Research Triangle and Charlotte.
On climate change, Beasley noted that “the climate crisis is real in North Carolina,” citing recent flooding events, a past drought and rising sea levels along the Outer Banks. She told folks that the government has to be “aggressive” in cutting carbon emissions over the next eight years.
Wrapping up by answering a question from Chowan County Commissioner Ellis Lawrence, Beasley said that the lack of broadband in rural North Carolina is “abominable,” explaining that it must be a priority to streamline affordable broadband access for sparsely populated areas.