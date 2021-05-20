EDENTON — Edenton police believe two people wounded by gunfire Wednesday— one critically — may have been victims of a rap video contest waged by rival gangs.
Police Chief Henry King III said officers responded to a report of shots fired at Tyler Run Apartments at 8:47 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Tionna Jackson, 20, of Edenton, who had been struck by gunfire.
Jackson initially was transported to Vidant-Chowan Hospital in Edenton before later being transported to Vidant Health in Greenville. Jackson was in fair condition on Thursday, King said.
Police also responded to a shots-fired report on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue around 9 p.m., King said. Police were alerted that a second shooting victim, Keimon Bailey, 20, of Edenton, had been transported by private vehicle to Vidant-Chowan.
Bailey later was also transported to Vidant Health where he was in critical condition Thursday, King said.
Police also responded to a shots-fired report Monday afternoon on Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue. No one was injured in that incident but police did recover a number of shell casings, King said.
The chief said police believe the shooting incidents may be related to the production of rap video battle contests waged between rival gangs.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting incidents to contact Detective A. Lopez at 252-337-4599.