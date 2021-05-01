Public and private services for Andrew Brown Jr. are scheduled for Sunday and Monday.
On Sunday, two public walk-through viewings will be held, with the first starting at 9 a.m. and concluding at 1 p.m. at Hortons Funeral Home and Cremations, at 509 Dobbs St., Hertford. The second viewing will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Museum of the Albemarle, at 501 S. Water Street in Elizabeth City.
On Monday, Brown’s funeral will be held at Fountain of Life Church starting at noon. Funeral attendance is by invitation only. The church is located at 1107 U.S. Highway 17 south of Elizabeth City.
The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at Brown’s funeral service. Harry Daniels, one of the attorneys representing Brown’s family, confirmed Sharpton’s visit earlier this week.
The Rev. William Barber, president of Repairers of the Breach and a former president of the North Carolina Conference of the NAACP, is also scheduled to speak at Brown’s funeral.
Brown was fatally shot by Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies while attempting to execute search and arrest warrants at his home on Perry Street in Elizabeth City on Wednesday, April 21.
District Attorney Andrew Womble said Wednesday during a hearing over whether deputies' body camera footage should be released that Brown's car "made contact" with deputies attempting to serve the warrants. Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, an attorney for Brown who saw a 20-second clip of the body camera footage, said Brown attempted to drive away from deputies.
Cherry-Lassiter also said Brown was shot in the back of the head. A private autopsy performed by a pathologist on behalf of Brown's family showed Brown was shot five times, four times in the arm and once to the back of his head. The state has not yet released an autopsy report in Brown's shooting death.
“A warrant is not a license to kill even if a suspect supposedly drives away,” Barber said at a recent news conference in Elizabeth City. “A warrant does not mean a person is guilty. A warrant is not permission to shoot someone, possibly with assault rifles, multiple times. It is not the authorization to shoot someone in the back."
Barber also said the race of the officer who shot Brown doesn't matter.
"If they engage in brutality, use excessive force or abuse their power to murder citizens, officers of the law must be held accountable if the law is to mean anything for the rest of us,” he said.