Several Town of Edenton electrical customers were without power Monday as a line of severe thunderstorms packing high winds blew through the region.
No injuries were reported. Several homes and electrical lines were damaged by falling trees, according to Anne-Marie Knighton, town manager.
She said that about a third of the town’s customers (1,400), about 467, were out at the peak of the outage. “We brought back on all but two dozen by 8 p.m.”
Crews were working to restore all customers Monday night.
Knighton said that many of the county’s large trees were vulnerable to the fierce winds. According to the National Weather Service office in Wakefield, Virginia, frequent gusts of 45-60 miles per hour were observed which knocked down several trees and caused numerous power outages.
According to the Chowan Herald rain gauge, Edenton received 0.37 inches of rain. By the time the storm was over, the gauge’s post was slante
As of 2 p.m. Monday, Dominion Power was reporting four customers without power in Chowan.
Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation reported a peak of 1,700 members with power outages Monday. AEMC spokesman Chris Powell said 522 of those customers were in Camden, 670 were in Pasquotank and 485 were in Perquimans. There were also a few scattered outages in Chowan, he said.
“We have restored power to all but 12 members and expect to have power restored to those members this evening,” Powell reported around 5 p.m. Monday.
In addition to the numerous power outages caused by downed power lines, the storm caused roads to flood, making some impassible for a time.
At one point Monday, the National Weather Service was issuing high wind, flood, coastal flooding warnings for the region. The weather service warned that southerly winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph could last through 5 p.m.