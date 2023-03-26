Shalom International Church's plans to build a new church are moving forward following a decision by the Edenton Board of Adjustments.
The board voted unanimously last week to approve a special use permit allowing consolidation of three residential parcels on Old Hertford Road zoned R20 to make way for a new church building.
One of the Shalom International's leaders, Jonthan Downing, told board members that the church is seeing a surge in growth at its 6,500-square-foot facility at 701-A North Broad Street.
“We are looking forward to being able to occupy this new space and build,” Downing said. “We are growing. … We are hoping that this will be the space that we can expand.”
Downing told adjustment board members that the church’s current initiatives, which include both child care and after-school programs, are thriving. Those programs will make the move with the church to the new site, Downing noted.
In response to a question from Board of Adjustments member Owen Maxwell, Downing said the congregation has about 125 current members.
“It’s more young people than anything,” Downing said.
Board member George Little asked about parking and how everything will fit on the church's new property on Old Hertford Road.
“We are planning parking to be beside the church, probably not at the front, probably at the side leading toward the back,” Downing said. “A parking lot will be on the property.”
The board made note that all entrances and exits will be on the Old Hertford Road side of the property. While one section of the property does extend north to Broad Street, there is no planned entrance on that side.
Board of Adjustments member Derrick Armstead asked when the church estimates it will start construction. Downing said the church is currently planning capital campaigns to raise funding for the new facility.
“The sign will not sit there and bust," she said. "We have some things already in the works.”
Representatives from CSH Builders, the current property owner, told board members they had “no problems” with consolidating the properties for a church. They said that there are still opportunities for single-family residences next to the church, since that property is zoned for homes.
Edenton Town Council approved the subdivision of the parcels last year.
No nearby property owners on the North Broad Street side of the parcels commented on the church's special use permit request.
Any extensions or modifications to the permit would have to come back before the Board of Adjustments.
“We want to make a difference and it’s happening, it’s coming into fruition,” Downing said.