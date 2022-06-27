Chowan Crossing Shopping Center has gained a new – and healthy – tenant.
Shine Energy & Nutrition Bar, now operating at 300-E Virginia Road in Edenton, held its grand opening on June 15 to a crowd of eager local leaders.
The bar offers over 30 flavors of meal replacement shakes, as well as smoothies that contain up to 21 vitamins and minerals (around 24 grams of protein, high-fiber nutrients, low calorie, low sodium and low fat).
Along with the smoothies, Shine Energy also offers vitamin energy drinks containing green and black tea, B-vitamins and extra nutritional components.
“We just launched our mega tea menu, which includes the healthiest products available in great flavor combinations. It’s really the best bang for your buck,” said owner John James, who did the honors of cutting the ribbon at the grand opening.
James, a Greensboro native, fell in love with Edenton after crossing the Chowan River Bridge after a hunt club trip. He also mentioned his extended family being from the Murfreesboro area, so he was somewhat familiar with the region already.
“It’s the prettiest small town in the south for a reason. But to top it off, it was the welcoming sense I got on day one from both Surf, Wind and Fire as well as everyone at the Chamber [of Commerce],” James said.
Being a part of Herbalife Nutrition for the last 14 years, James said that he has personally worked with several others in North Carolina to build a successful team. Through that team, other nutrition stores have opened statewide. They include:
• Hometown Nutrition in Ahoskie (owned by James’ cousin);
• Dash Nutrition in Greenville (owned by another cousin of James);
• Refresh & Uptown Nutrition in Greenville;
• Edge Nutrition in Tarboro and Southern Pier in Washington;
• Nautical Nutrition in Newport;
• Surf City Nutrition in Havelock;
• Healthyboro in Greensboro;
• Sunset Nutrition in Asheboro; and
• KVL and KVL at Fitness 1 in Kernersville.
“I got started on this health journey 14 years ago when my brother found Herbalife Nutrition through a business opportunity,” James said. “I like to become involved in the communities that I live in and give back as much as possible. We did a weight loss challenge between the Greensboro Fire Department and the Greensboro Police Department as a fundraiser one year. Twenty-two participants lost over 500 pounds, but the kicker is we raised over $14,000 for charity.”
Shifting focus to Edenton, James said he would like to change nutritional habits “one shake at a time” and in the process make the world “a little healthier and happier.”
“Edenton seemed poised to take advantage of this opportunity with the active chapters of F3 and FIA,” James said, who is already involved with F3 (Fitness, Fellowship & Faith).
James is also apparently an Edenton Steamers fan.
“I’ve hired one of the ball players from the Steamers, Jeremiah Boyd, as well as local Perris Clayton, who seeks to study nutrition this fall at N.C. State. They really do inspire me to become the best human and business owner that I can be,” James said. “If they are any indication of our future as humanity, I believe we will thrive.”
Relocating to Edenton has, so far, been a worthwhile decision, James explained.
“In the three months that I have lived in Edenton, my faith in humanity and community has been restored. It really does have a small town charm with the people embracing the new energy that is moving to the area,” James said. “I already consider many of my customers friends, like Dom and Teri Romano and their children. It’s their smiling faces that wake me up every morning feeling blessed to be able to do what I do.”
Shine Energy & Nutrition can be reached at (252) 368-1088. Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.