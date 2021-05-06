A proposed short-term rental ordinance is now in the hands of Edenton Town Council, as the town’s Planning Board recently unanimously approved recommending the draft to town council.
The board met Monday, May 3, 2021, in town council chambers, South Broad Street, Edenton.
At previous town council meetings, councilors debated how to best deal with whole-house short-term rentals (STR). In March, council asked town employees to revise the ordinance language specifically in regards whole-house STR. Once completed, it was to be given to the planning board for review and a recommendation.
The planning board unanimously recommended the latest revision to the Town Council. The revision includes language requiring the Edenton Board of Adjustment to review all Special Use Permit applications for new whole-house STR in residential zoning districts.
At the meeting, the planning board also approved recommending Town Council consider language giving a six-month amortization period to existing whole-house STR before requiring their owners to apply for the required permit.
The town’s Unified Development Ordinance currently does not allow for short-term rentals in any zoning district.
The UDO, Zoning Districts and Maps, states that Edenton’s residential zoning districts are “designed and intended to secure for the persons who reside there a comfortable, healthy, safe, and pleasant environment in which to live, sheltered from incompatible and disruptive activities that properly belong in nonresidential districts.” This was a criteria the planning board was directed to use when voting on the proposed ordinance language.
The changes in the ordinance include adding the definition of accessory dwelling STR. This is “the rental or lease of an attached or detached accessory residential dwelling unit for compensation to guests for a duration not to exceed 30 consecutive days while the permanent resident of the primary dwelling unit resides on-site during the duration of the rental period.”
A whole-house STR is defined as “rental or lease of an attached or detached residential dwelling unit for compensation to guests for a duration not to exceed 89 consecutive days.” During past town council meetings, this definition included that the owner did not live on-premises.
Under the terms of the Special Use Permit, the most recent draft noted that whole-house STR are “hereby recognized as an appropriate land use given the residential/resort character of Edenton’s planning jurisdiction, provided that specific controls are in place for regulating these properties.”
It allows whole-house STR within the Downtown Commercial District, and the Neighborhood Commercial District. Whole-house STR are also permissible in areas zoned as residential and will have to apply for a Special Use Permit.
The ordinance also defines things such as STR operation requirements, what is needed to apply for a Special Use Permit, other requirements, and penalties and enforcement of the ordinance.
The ordinance's effective date will be the date of its adoption by Town Council and the town. Owners of whole-house, accessory dwelling or homestay short-term rentals that are currently existing and operating where the ordinance allows them will have six months from the effective date to apply for a STR permit or Special Use Permit. They may continue to operate as long as the permit application is pending.
The ordinance’s section on effective date also has a clause for whole-house STR that are not within the approved zoning districts. Two options were put before the board for approval at the May 3 meeting.
The planning board recommended a clause that sets a six-month time frame in which whole-house STR operating in zoning districts in which they aren't allowed will stop being STRs unless the owners apply for a Special Use Permit, according to Planning Manager Elizabeth Bryant. This was done with the understanding that town council may decide to delay the ordinance’s effective date to 2022. For example, if town council moved the effective date to June 8, 2022, the owners of nonconforming whole-house STRs would have to have either filed for a Special Use Permit or have received one by Dec. 8, 2022.
The Town Council is slated to review the draft ordinance at a June meeting. Two are scheduled for June 8 and June 28. Because the planning board can only make a recommendation, the ordinance is still a draft, Bryant said. Council can still modify the draft ordinance before approving and finalizing it.
Town council's next meeting, which is usually a committee meeting, is scheduled for May 24.