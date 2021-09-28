EDENTON – Twenty years of fun to support a local cause.
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce will host its 20th Annual Shrimp by the Bay from 6:30 – 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.
According to the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Susan Creed, this is one of two fundraiser to help support local projects and businesses through the chamber of commerce.
The menu for the event will include fried and steamed shrimp, fried flounder, potatoes, coleslaw, hushpuppies, beer, wine and tea.
Live entertainment will be provided by the “Main Event Band.”
There will be a silent auction held during the event, with a chance to bid for several items including a beach vacation and a mountain vacation.
There will be baskets up for raffle. Each basket will have a theme and include uniques items. The basket themes include “a staycation” and “a girls’ day out.”
Another highlight of the night will be the games, which will include cornhole, ring toss and a hula hoop game. T-shirts will also be available.
Shrimp by the Bay will be a rain or shine event. It will be held under a large tent on the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse Green. The entrance to parking will be on Court Street behind the downtown shops.
Tickets for the event are $40 a person and include entrance, the meal and live entertainment.
“Tickets are still available, but are selling quickly,” said Creed.
The 1767 Chowan County Courthouse is located at 117 East King St. in Edenton.
Tickets may be purchased at the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce, 101 West Water St. in Edenton or can be reserved over the phone with a credit card by calling 252-482-3400.