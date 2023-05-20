EDENTON — A Jacksonville woman has created a gofundme.com page to raise money to purchase billboards she hopes lead to the location of her sister, an Edenton artist who has been missing for nearly a month.
Jody Anderson Joyner, of Jacksonville, created the gofundme page titled “Billboards for Shannon Anderson” to raise money to pay for two billboards to be posted off two of the Albemarle area’s busiest highways. One billboard will be posted off U.S. Highway 17 North between Hertford and Elizabeth City, and the second is planned for N.C. Highway 168 as motorists prepare to enter Virginia.
“We are wanting to put up billboards because my sister suffers from a medical condition which requires medication and there is a chance she may not even know who she is or where she is from at this point,” Joyner says at the gofundme page. “We are hoping maybe she or someone else that she might be with would recognize her from the billboards and bring her home.”
Joyner said Wednesday that she is working with Ambrose Signs of Camden to have the billboards made and posted. She has enough money now to pay for the first billboard on U.S. 17, but additional funds are needed to cover the costs of the second billboard to be posted off N.C. 168.
Ambrose Signs has donated two months of rental space for the U.S. 17 sign, but more funds may be needed if her family decides to continue running the billboard, Joyner says at the gofundme page.
As of Thursday, the page had raised $972 with an overall goal of raising $5,000.
According to Joyner, she and her sister were born in Hollywood, Florida, and moved to Edenton when they were young. Joyner graduated from John A. Holmes High School in 1987 and her sister graduated in the early 1990s, she said.
Shannon Dionne Anderson, who turned 50 in February, is a local artist in Edenton and features her art work at her still-active Instagram page “A Little Off Center Studio.” Her last post was 23 weeks ago, according to Instagram.
In one of Anderson’s posts, someone commented three weeks ago, “Come home” and “Please Aunt Shannon. We miss you.”
Anderson was last seen late the night of Tuesday, April 25, in Camden County. Earlier that same day, Anderson was seen on cameras leaving the property of Chowan Gardens apartments in the 200 block of Luke Street in Edenton. The Edenton Police Department first reported Anderson missing in a post on Facebook.
Four days later on Saturday, April 29, Anderson’s 2018 Ford Escape was discovered abandoned off Broad Creek Road near Texas Road in southern Camden County.
Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones, whose office led an extensive search for Anderson, has previously said Anderson stopped her vehicle off Broad Creek Road and knocked on the door of a residence between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., April 25. She told the resident that “she was looking for somebody,” Jones said.
When the residents of the Broad Creek Road home were unable to help her, Anderson walked away in the direction of Texas Road, Jones said. That was the last time she was seen, the sheriff said.
Joyner said she believes when her sister left Chowan Gardens she did so intending to travel to Virginia. According to Joyner, investigators told her that when Anderson spoke to the resident on Broad Creek Road she had mentioned the name of a Virginia woman who for some time Anderson had been “adamant” about contacting.
Sheriff Jones has said deputies spoke with the person in Virginia “with the name” Anderson was asking about but learned nothing to help in their investigation.
Jones launched an extensive search after Anderson’s abandoned vehicle was discovered. The search zone included an area along the Pasquotank River shoreline Jones described as “swampy” and “hard to navigate.”
Deputies used drones, ATVs and a K9 trained to locate missing persons to conduct their search. The K9 was unable to pick up a scent. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew using thermal imaging cameras also searched the area but were unable to detect “any objects in the wooded swamp area that resembled a human form,” Jones said.
Joyner said she remains hopeful her sister made it out safely from the Camden search area and is still alive.
“I have spoken with people on the search crew,” she said. “Both seem to think she made it out.”
On Wednesday, May 3, Jones reported that a lead had placed Anderson’s location in another county. He said that was all the information he could release at the time until more had been confirmed.
According to Joyner, someone reported seeing Anderson in Barco, in neighboring Currituck County.
Jones said Thursday his office is still concentrating its search in the Camden Point area. He urges anyone with information about Anderson’s whereabouts, or who might have seen her walking in the area of Old Trap and Camden Point, to call either Pasquotank-Camden Central Communications at 252-331-1500 or his office at 252-338-5046.