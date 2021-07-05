EDENTON — The Smith Brothers farm reported the first cotton bloom in Chowan County on June 30.
Daniel Smith reported the bloom in a telephone call to the Chowan Herald.
The bloom was on a plant in a large field of cotton along N.C. Highway 32 just north of Cofield Road.
Smith said the last time his family planted cotton before this year was in 2003. He was in high school at the time, he said, and this is really the first time in his adult life he was worked with a cotton crop.
He said one of the main reasons his family planted cotton this year is that the soil is extremely sandy in those locations and previous crops of soybeans in the field there haven’t done particularly well.
The cotton crop was planted in late April or early May.
The Smith Brothers family farm, known formally as A.J. Smith and Sons Inc., now includes “sons and grandsons and great-grandsons,” noted Larry Smith, who was in the field June 30 with his son Daniel and grandsons Grayson, 12, and Alex, 14.
The fourth generation is now beginning to explore the possibility of a life in farming. Grayson and Alex are helping with the crops this summer, doing everything from driving tractors to making cucumber boxes, and they said they are enjoying it.
They also said they are still deciding whether they will stay in farming when they get older.
“I enjoy it,” Grayson said of the work so far this summer.
“I do,” agreed Alex. “It’s nice to get out of the house every once in a while.”
With school being taught remotely for much of the past two school years, getting out of the house is more enjoyable than ever, they said.
Daniel Smith said the cotton crop has a good chance to do well if it gets timely rain.
He said his family farm is hoping for the best as the Smiths venture back into cotton.
Chowan County farmers have a tradition of celebrating the first cotton bloom of the season. No one seems to be sure exactly when the practice started — or why — but it has evolved into a simple celebration of farming itself and the families who keep working the county’s fields.
Growers readily acknowledge that having the first bloom doesn’t demonstrate special expertise or skill, and doesn’t even necessarily serve as a sign that the crop is likely to turn out well.
It does, however, give the farming community something to celebrate in a hot, humid time of year when there’s much work to be done.