When Nicole Jackson’s son Marcus lost his life due to gun violence on March 19, 2019, she was inspired to act.
She created a nonprofit, The Marcus Jackson Project. All of her family members have had helped the nonprofit’s operations in some way. This year, the nonprofit will host the second annual Sno Day from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Colonial Park, Edenton.
Sno Day is a way to memorialize Marcus, a John A. Holmes High School graduate, and others who have died due to all types of gun violence and increase awareness and prevention of such incidents.
The event will do its best to adhere to social distancing practices, so participants are asked to wear face masks and bring their own lawn chairs.
Like last year’s event, Sno Day will feature free food and fun. There will also be mental and physical health booths set up, so people can learn how to deal with stress.
“We’ll have blood-pressure checks again this year and we plan to have voter’s registration,” Nicole Jackson said.
There will also be a guest speaker, as Jackson’s niece is schedule to speak about being a victim of gun violence.
The event also will include a memorial to those lost to gun violence and a candle memorial.
“One of my major fears when I lost Marcus was that he was going to be forgotten,” Jackson said. “Giving these families the opportunity to see that their loved one is remembered is important.”
She noted that she still talks to Marcus as if he were alive today. Jackson said she uses Facebook to reach out to other mothers who have experienced gun violence. They often note that they feel the same as Jackson does about her son.
“As a mother, you are the first person to know that child. You’re the first person to feel that child, and the bond that you have with that child is so strong,” she said. “Death cannot break our bond. It’s the weirdest feeling, and I talked with other mothers and they say the same thing.
“It’s like when you don’t see them when you’re carrying them for nine months ... even when they have passed away, they’re with you still.”
Jackson noted that gun violence often is preceded by high stress situations. After the event occurs, that stress continues to build.
Sno Day will offer ways to help cope with stress and high anxiety.
“People feel so helpless or just stressed. There is a high anxiety component that comes with the gun violence that continues to happen in our community,” Jackson said. “I hope four hours is enough to get things said and done so we can impact the community.”
The mission of The Marcus Jackson Project is to increase awareness and prevention of gun violence, and to offer support to those impacted by gun violence. Merchandise and other things related to the nonprofit will be unveiled at Sno Day.
Jackson hopes the nonprofit can host three events every year — one in March around Marcus’ death, Sno Day in July and one on October, to raise awareness of gun violence.
She noted that support is a key component of causing awareness and prevention.
Jackson noted that mothers who lose a loved one to gun violence experience a different type of grief.
“It’s a different type of grief, because you not only have to grieve your child, but you also have to go through the court system and and wonder what’s going to happen to this person who murdered your son,” she said. “I think support — in kind of huddling around those mothers and those families — is really important.”
She noted that it also is important to let someone know that they are not alone in dealing with gun violence.
“I think my my primary goal is just to offer support and to be there for other people who have these kinds of experiences,” Jackson said. “Of course awareness and prevention are important, but what I’m learning it’s important that just letting somebody know, ‘You know, you’re not alone in this’ helps.”
Showing support for each other includes helping parents whose children may be involve in things that shouldn’t be involved in.
Jackson said she often thinks of the the mother of the person who killed Marcus and whether having additional support could have helped that mother guide her child down a different path.
“Maybe my son would still be here,” Jackson said.
Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence has been invited to attend the event. The group holds monthly prayers throughout Edenton with the message of peace, hope and unity.
Prayer is important, and ECCAV’s service is a component of the community’s healing process, Jackson said.
“I know when I lost Marcus she (ECCAV organizer Missie Harrell) reached out to me,” Jackson said. “When I see Miss Missie, she’ll be riding a bike sometimes and she’ll stop by. She has prayed with me right there on the sidewalk. I think those things are important in terms of strength and healing. So I want I want her to to come speak to the people to let them know that (ECCAV) is here and they’re praying for you.”
To learn more about The Marcus Jackson Project, email themarcusjacksonproject@gmail.com .