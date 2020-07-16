The Marcus Jackson Project will host Sno Day 2020 from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Colonial Park, Edenton. Bring lawn chairs, face mask and peaceful vibes. Donations are appreciated. All collected funds will go toward the Marcus Jackson Project.
Nicole Layton
