Chowan County residents experienced power outages and ice-covered roads this past week as a storm storm was followed by sleet and rain Saturday and Sunday.
The snowstorm crossed northeastern North Carolina early Thursday morning.
Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation restore more than 2,000 outages caused the weather. Power was restored to all Albemarle EMC members around 12:30 p.m., on Thursday.
About 500 outages occurred early Thursday morning, when a limb fell on a Dominion Energy transmission line that supplies power to two co-op metering points in Camden. Another 500 outages occurred in South Mills, due to high winds causing ice-coated power lines to slap together, tripping breakers. The Camden outages were restored around 9:30 a.m.
Also Thursday morning, about 1,300 outages occurred in the New Hope Road area of Perquimans County. The majority of those outages in Perquimans resulted from a bad insulator on the power line feeding the New Hope Substation. Power was restored to most Perquimans members around midday.
“Albemarle EMC personnel did a fantastic job safely restoring power in winter conditions,” said Albemarle EMC General Manager Gary Ray. “With the amount of ice accumulation we had on our lines, this could have easily been a lot worse.”
On Thursday, Chowan County residents reported power outages in areas near Rocky Hock Creek Road, Cowpen Neck, Chambers Ferry Road and Macadonia Road. Parts of downtown Edenton, including the area near East King Street were without power for part of Thursday.
US National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia, reported that between 2 and 2.5 inches of snow fell in Chowan County Thursday. By the afternoon, the snow was starting the melt.
Edenton-Chowan Schools were closed to students Thursday due to the snow. They also were closed to Friday, due to the conditions of the county’s secondary roads.
After families enjoyed the snow on Thursday, wind and cold settled into the area. Saturday night and Sunday morning, sleet/freezing rain fell and eventually completely changed to rain.